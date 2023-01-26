Mouth ulcers: 4 home remedies to treat sore in the mouth

ADVERTISEMENT
Mouth ulcers are painful sores that appear in the mouth.

Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are tiny, uncomfortable lesions that generally appear on the lips or tongue.

They typically appear on the inner lips, gums, tongue, roof of the mouth, or throat and may make it difficult to eat.

Eating a lot of very acidic foods is typically a contributing factor. That’s why giving up acidic meals, especially acidic fruit, should be your first course of action if an ulcer starts to form. This will speed up your mouth’s healing process and reduce irritation.

Check out these home remedies to heal mouth ulcers:

  • Saltwater

Canker sores can be disinfected and healed more quickly with warm salt water rinses. Salt eliminates microorganisms from any contaminated area since it has an antibacterial effect. To make salt water, just combine a teaspoon of salt with a cup of warm water. Use this mixture to rinse your mouth twice a day for a few minutes.

  • Cloves

You can chew on cloves to ease pain and hasten the healing of canker sores. Cloves’ antibacterial and analgesic properties help maintain a canker sore’s cleanliness, encourage healing, and ease the pain.

  • Natural yoghurt

Your bowel movements and intestinal flora will improve if you consume a serving of yoghurt with Bifidus or probiotics. This can boost the natural defences of your body and hasten the healing of mouth ulcers.

  • Black tea

When black tea is applied directly to a canker sore, its tannins speed up healing (an astringent substance, which removes residue and dirt).

Before using the black tea, you must first prepare it by letting the tea bag steep in a cup of hot water. Once the water and bag have cooled, apply the tea bag to the canker sore right away.

