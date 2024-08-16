ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Monkeypox: All you need to know about this new variant and how it is transmitted

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Monkeypox, also known as mpox, typically begins with symptoms that are similar to those of the flu. The initial signs usually appear 6 to 13 days after exposure to the virus, although this incubation period can range from 5 to 21 days. The first symptoms often include:

Monkeypox on a hand-Healthdirect
Monkeypox on a hand-Healthdirect
  1. Fever: One of the earliest and most common symptoms of monkeypox is a sudden onset of fever, which may be high.
  2. Headache: Severe headaches are common during the early stages of infection.
  3. Muscle aches: Muscle pain and body aches (myalgia) can occur, similar to what you might experience with the flu.
  4. Chills: Patients may experience chills along with fever.
  5. Exhaustion: A feeling of extreme fatigue or weakness is often reported.
  6. Swollen lymph nodes: Unlike smallpox, monkeypox typically causes swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy), which can be painful and occur in the neck, armpits, or groin.

Recommended articles

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus [WHO]
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus [WHO] Pulse Nigeria

After these initial flu-like symptoms, a characteristic rash usually develops 1 to 3 days later. The rash often starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, including the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The rash goes through several stages:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Macules: Flat, red spots on the skin.
  2. Papules: Raised bumps that appear on the skin.
  3. Vesicles: Bumps filled with clear fluid.
  4. Pustules: Bumps filled with yellowish fluid.
  5. Scabs: The pustules eventually scab over and fall off, leaving the skin to heal.

The rash can be itchy or painful, and the severity can vary from person to person. The illness typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks, and most people recover fully, although in some cases, it can lead to complications.

Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or animal, as well as through contact with contaminated materials. Key modes of transmission include:

  1. Human-to-human transmission:
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Direct contact: Monkeypox is primarily spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs, or bodily fluids of an infected person. This can occur during close physical contact, including sexual contact.
  • Respiratory droplets: Prolonged face-to-face contact can lead to the transmission of respiratory droplets from an infected person. However, unlike COVID-19, this mode of transmission typically requires extended close contact.
  • Contaminated objects: The virus can also spread through contact with objects, fabrics (such as clothing or bedding), or surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus from an infected person.
Newsweek- Monkeypox
Newsweek- Monkeypox Newsweek- Monkeypox Pulse Ghana
  • Bites or scratches: Monkeypox can be transmitted from animals to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals, particularly rodents and primates.
  • Consumption of infected meat: Handling or consuming the meat of infected animals, particularly wild game (bushmeat), can also be a source of transmission.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Mother to fetus: The virus can be transmitted from an infected pregnant woman to her fetus via the placenta, which may result in congenital monkeypox.

Preventive measures include avoiding contact with animals that could harbour the virus, practising good hygiene, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals. Vaccination can also offer protection against monkeypox, particularly for those at higher risk of exposure.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rexona deodorant roll-on brings nonstop freshness to Big Brother Naija Season 9

Rexona deodorant roll-on brings nonstop freshness to Big Brother Naija Season 9

How a man managed to cheat the system, fly twice without a ticket

How a man managed to cheat the system, fly twice without a ticket

Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

Monkeypox: All you need to know about this new variant and how it is transmitted

Monkeypox: All you need to know about this new variant and how it is transmitted

How to get rid of stubborn cockroaches in your home

How to get rid of stubborn cockroaches in your home

Are you toning your skin or are you bleaching? Here's what you should know

Are you toning your skin or are you bleaching? Here's what you should know

Who benefits most from getting married, men or women?

Who benefits most from getting married, men or women?

Here are 8 things you can do when you are being chased by a dog

Here are 8 things you can do when you are being chased by a dog

How often should you change your bedding?

How often should you change your bedding?

Check out these simple tricks to peel boiled eggs perfectly

Check out these simple tricks to peel boiled eggs perfectly

This is why every woman should play 'the pregnancy prank' on her boyfriend

This is why every woman should play 'the pregnancy prank' on her boyfriend

Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds

Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

Excess facial hair can be annoying [iStock]

3 natural ways to permanently remove facial hair

Appendicitis can lead to serious complications [iStock]

3 early signs of swollen appendix

Influencer Ajib Gathoni

Everything to know about Adenomyosis & how it affects women during menses