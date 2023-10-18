ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

Pulse Mix

Plus some additional tips for managing the signs of menopause.

Menopause can be life-changing for women [Menopause Experts]
Menopause can be life-changing for women [Menopause Experts]

Recommended articles

The signs of menopause can vary from woman to woman, but some common ones include.

This is one of the earliest signs of menopause. Your periods may become less frequent, heavier, or lighter than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth, often in the face and neck. They can be accompanied by sweating, a rapid heartbeat, and anxiety.

Night sweats are similar to hot flashes, but they occur while you are sleeping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insomnia is another common symptom of menopause. You may have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or both.

Vaginal dryness can make sex painful and uncomfortable.

Menopause can cause mood swings, irritability, and depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many women gain weight during menopause, especially around the abdomen.

Hair loss is another common symptom of menopause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breast tissue can shrink and become less dense during menopause.

Menopause can cause a decrease in sex drive.

Some women experience difficulty concentrating and remembering things during menopause.

ADVERTISEMENT
Doctors can make recommendations for managing your menopause symptoms [People Management]
Doctors can make recommendations for managing your menopause symptoms [People Management] Pulse Nigeria

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to talk to your doctor. They can help you determine if you are approaching menopause and make recommendations for managing your symptoms.

Here are some additional tips for managing the signs of menopause:

  1. Stay active: Exercise can help reduce hot flashes, improve mood, and promote weight loss.
  2. Eat a healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet can help reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart disease and osteoporosis.
  3. Get enough sleep: Most adults need 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Getting enough sleep can help reduce mood swings and improve concentration.
  4. Manage stress: Stress can worsen menopause symptoms. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation.
  5. Talk to your doctor: If you are struggling to manage your menopause symptoms, talk to your doctor. They can offer additional support and treatment options.

*

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

How to know your man is a mama's boy

How to know your man is a mama's boy

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing