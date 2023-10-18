These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

The signs of menopause can vary from woman to woman, but some common ones include.

Irregular periods

This is one of the earliest signs of menopause. Your periods may become less frequent, heavier, or lighter than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot flashes

Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth, often in the face and neck. They can be accompanied by sweating, a rapid heartbeat, and anxiety.

Night sweats

Night sweats are similar to hot flashes, but they occur while you are sleeping.

Trouble sleeping

ADVERTISEMENT

Insomnia is another common symptom of menopause. You may have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or both.

Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness can make sex painful and uncomfortable.

Mood swings

Menopause can cause mood swings, irritability, and depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weight gain

Many women gain weight during menopause, especially around the abdomen.

Thinning hair

Hair loss is another common symptom of menopause.

Loss of breast tissue

ADVERTISEMENT

Breast tissue can shrink and become less dense during menopause.

Decreased sex drive

Menopause can cause a decrease in sex drive.

Difficulty concentrating

Some women experience difficulty concentrating and remembering things during menopause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to talk to your doctor. They can help you determine if you are approaching menopause and make recommendations for managing your symptoms.

Here are some additional tips for managing the signs of menopause:

Stay active: Exercise can help reduce hot flashes, improve mood, and promote weight loss. Eat a healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet can help reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart disease and osteoporosis. Get enough sleep: Most adults need 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Getting enough sleep can help reduce mood swings and improve concentration. Manage stress: Stress can worsen menopause symptoms. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation. Talk to your doctor: If you are struggling to manage your menopause symptoms, talk to your doctor. They can offer additional support and treatment options.

*

ADVERTISEMENT