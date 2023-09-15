ADVERTISEMENT
Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

Anna Ajayi

Let's debunk a common myth: sleeping in a bra will not make your breasts perkier or prevent them from sagging.

You shouldn't wear a bra to bed [Pinterest]

The concept of bras has been around for centuries. In ancient Rome, women wore a strophium, a sort of bandage that served as a bra. Fast forward to the 19th century, and corsets were the undergarments of choice. It wasn't until the early 20th century that the modern bra, as we know it today, was introduced.

Contrary to popular belief, sleeping in a bra won't make your breasts perkier or prevent them from sagging. It won't stop breast growth or cause breast cancer. Your breasts are literally just fat lumps composed of fat tissue, not muscles, so you can't exercise them like muscles to make them look firm. Also, the breasts are inevitably going to sag with age and cannot be entirely avoided.

So, setting the myth aside, why should you avoid sleeping with a bra on?

Many bras are designed with underwires and elastic bands that can dig into your skin, causing discomfort, especially when you're lying down for an extended period. Bras are naturally uncomfortable even during the day, so why add to your discomfort when you should be enjoying a peaceful night's sleep?

Tight bras can restrict blood flow, potentially causing poor circulation, numbness, and even skin irritation over time. Bras, especially the underwire ones must be removed before bed as the wires can compress the muscles around the breast area and affect the nervous system.

A bra that’s too tight can compress your chest and make it difficult for you to take deep breaths while sleeping. This can affect the quality of your sleep so, it's advisable to take it off before you hit the bed.

Wearing a bra for extended periods, especially at night, can cause skin irritation, especially if the bra is made from non-breathable materials.

Free the nips. It's best for your breast health.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

