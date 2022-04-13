Skincare Secrets: Is there any difference between whitening, brightening and lightening your skin?

Many people believe that no matter the language used, everyone who is concerned about their skin or take care of it is bleaching, but this is not always the case.

Skin whitening

Skin whitening is what most people call bleaching. In skin whitening, you are attempting to alter your natural skin tone with certain chemicals.

One ingredient used to whiten skin is hydroquinone. It has many side effects like Exogenous Ochronosis which is blue-black spots on your skin.

But you want to have glowing, smooth skin, free of spots and blemishes then you might want to brighten or lighten your skin.

Skin lightening

To lighten your skin, use natural products below with fewer to zero side effects. Products like Bearberry Extract, Niacinamide, Aloe VeraAzelaic Acid, Glutathione, Liquorice Root Extract, Kojic Acid, Lactic Acid and Glycolic Acid

Pulse Live Kenya

Sometimes, you might feel like your complexion is dull, and you would like to brighten your skin or at least have a skin that glows. Well, having dull and dead cells in your skin prevents this from happening. Skin brightening also removes fine lines and wrinkles on your face.

Skin brightening

Brighten your skin with products that contain Retinol, Alpha & beta hydroxy acids and Vitamin C