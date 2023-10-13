If you keep sleeping around with many people, these 5 things might happen

Sexual activity does not just involve sex; it includes the spectrum of sexual activity like kissing, blowjobs, hand jobs, anal sex, fingering, and so on. When you engage in sexual activity with many people, here are the consequences:

1. Getting plaque from kissing someone with bad dental hygiene

Plaque is a sticky, slimy residue made up of the germs that cause tooth decay. Kissing someone with bad dental hygiene might cause you to develop more plaque over time and expose you to harmful microorganisms. While having healthy bacteria in your mouth is normal, kissing someone with unhealthy bacteria in their mouth might compromise your own oral health.

2. Contracting meningitis

It's not just a kiss. You can get meningitis from kissing every Tom, Kate, and Ashley. Meningitis is a deadly disease that causes inflammation of the membranes of the brain and spinal cord, usually brought on by an infection. The germs can spread through intimate activities like kissing and sharing the same utensils.

3. Getting a sexually transmitted infection orally

Many people think that once there is no penetrative sex, there is no way they can get sexually transmitted infections. Well, that is false! Oral sex includes any mouth-to-genital activity. You can get chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, herpes, HPV (human papillomavirus), HIV, and trichomoniasis from oral sex.

4. Inability to bond emotionally and having trust issues

The more you sleep around, the more you think everyone else is sleeping around, and the more difficult it becomes for you to trust other people. This situation is especially bad if you are having sex with other people’s partners. More and more, your ability to form real, meaningful bonds reduces, and you begin to objectify people and only see them as things to have sex with for your own gratification.

5. Herpes

Herpes causes blisters (cold sores) or ulcers that are open or near the lips or mouth. Herpes is a virus that can spread during oral, anal, and vaginal sex when skin-to-skin contact occurs. This is true even if the penis or tongue doesn't fully penetrate the vagina, anus, or mouth.

