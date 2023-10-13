ADVERTISEMENT
If you keep sleeping around with many people, these 5 things might happen

Temi Iwalaiye

Apart from unwanted pregnancy and HIV/AIDS, there are many consequences to having multiple sexual partners.

What will happen if you keep sleeping around [freepik]

Sexual activity does not just involve sex; it includes the spectrum of sexual activity like kissing, blowjobs, hand jobs, anal sex, fingering, and so on. When you engage in sexual activity with many people, here are the consequences:

You can get plaque from kissing [news24]
Plaque is a sticky, slimy residue made up of the germs that cause tooth decay. Kissing someone with bad dental hygiene might cause you to develop more plaque over time and expose you to harmful microorganisms. While having healthy bacteria in your mouth is normal, kissing someone with unhealthy bacteria in their mouth might compromise your own oral health.

It's not just a kiss. You can get meningitis from kissing every Tom, Kate, and Ashley. Meningitis is a deadly disease that causes inflammation of the membranes of the brain and spinal cord, usually brought on by an infection. The germs can spread through intimate activities like kissing and sharing the same utensils.

Oral sex is called outercourse [Healthline]
Many people think that once there is no penetrative sex, there is no way they can get sexually transmitted infections. Well, that is false! Oral sex includes any mouth-to-genital activity. You can get chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, herpes, HPV (human papillomavirus), HIV, and trichomoniasis from oral sex.

The more you sleep around, the more you think everyone else is sleeping around, and the more difficult it becomes for you to trust other people. This situation is especially bad if you are having sex with other people’s partners. More and more, your ability to form real, meaningful bonds reduces, and you begin to objectify people and only see them as things to have sex with for your own gratification.

Herpes causes blisters (cold sores) or ulcers that are open or near the lips or mouth. Herpes is a virus that can spread during oral, anal, and vaginal sex when skin-to-skin contact occurs. This is true even if the penis or tongue doesn't fully penetrate the vagina, anus, or mouth.

If you still want to sleep around, always use a condom or dental dam when engaging in oral or penetrative sex.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

If you keep sleeping around with many people, these 5 things might happen

