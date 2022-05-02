RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to survive a building collapse and rescue people trapped

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are stuck inside a collapsing building; here are some things you can do to keep yourself and others safe

This Ikoyi highrise building that collapsed
This Ikoyi highrise building that collapsed
With the right safety and rescue tips, the chances of rescuing people alive increases;

Here is what to do if you are trapped in a collapsing building;

If anything heavy falls on your head, you might die. So the first thing you need to do is secure your head. You can use a metal or wooden object to cover your head as you struggle through the rumble.

Inhaling dust is fatal to your health, so cover your nose and mouth and make sure you are not breathing dust in.

You should not run about frantically. Do not shout and scream. Remain calm and conserve your energy. Think of the nearest exit first before you start moving. Do not attempt to move things in your way, rather jump or crawl through them.

If you are on the ground floor, then you can plot your way from a window, but elevators are a big no. You can try a staircase but even that is dangerous. Stay in a safe place while you wait to be rescued.

Alert people whether online or by calling emergency services to let them know you are trapped. Also, when you are trapped in rubble and you can sense rescuers nearby, try tapping on things or calling out to them.

It is important to have a view of the building, where were people located? How long has the building been in existence? What caused the collapse? This will enable you to begin your rescue operation.

Some people are lightly trapped. Search for those people. They are just within the surface and, rescuing them will not be so difficult.

Survivable void spaces are parts of the collapsed building that people might be able to survive for a long while in. Search for spaces like that. You can use canines to sniff around for people who might still be trapped underneath.

After that, use equipment like cranes to take the structure apart. Dissect the building carefully piece by piece. Before lifting any slab, always check underneath if anyone is trapped inside. Rescue workers should use cameras.

After that, if they can find any more people, dead or alive, then they can remove all the dirt and debris.

It is also important to have emergency medical services and firefighters on standby.

