How to eat healthy and remain fit during Ramadan

Here's how to maintain the best physical health.

Eat a balanced diet

Your body needs a healthy diet more than ever to make up for the strain of fasting. A balanced meal keeps your blood sugar levels and gives you energy. Whole grains can be found in oatmeal, brown rice, whole grain bread, whole grain cereal, and whole grain snacks.

Pulse Nigeria

A few sources of protein are milk, yoghurt, eggs, and almonds are essential. Nuts and olives are good sources of healthy fats. Boiled eggs, fruits, a salad, and low-fat yoghurt should also be part of your meal.

Remain hydrated

Even if you don't feel particularly thirsty, try drinking water many times throughout the night. Stay away from coffee; caffeinated drinks might dehydrate you, so choose non-caffeinated drinks. Break your fast with water during iftar so that you are hydrated before the food arrives.

Don’t drink too much water though, you are at risk of a potentially dangerous condition called water intoxication that might occurs when you drink many gallons of water all at once since it will dilute your body's electrolytes.

Control your portion size

The body needs roughly 20 minutes to realize that it has had enough food. Thus, limit how much you eat at Iftar. The body is less stressed and you have more energy when you eat consciously. The point is, you don’t want to overeat.

Move around