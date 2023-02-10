How to do the Ayra Starr pink lip gloss makeup in less than 5 minutes

Here's what to do;

Moisturize your lips

You have to prep your lip before you start this look. You can use a simple lip balm, so your lips don’t appear so chapped.

Use a brown lip liner to define your lips

Defining the lines on your lip with a lip liner - not an eye pencil - is the first step. A lip liner plumps your lip up for the next step.

Use matte lipstick for your lower lip

You just need to dab your lips a little with matte lipstick. Ayra has a darker upper lip, so she only uses lipstick for her lower lip, and that gives it a nice contrast.

Then use a lip glaze

Now, don’t use a clear lip gloss; you need a light pink (the lightest shade) lip glaze. A lip glaze lasts longer and gives you the required shine. A lip gloss is just oily but a lip glaze is sticky, shiny and nourishes your lip.