How to do the Ayra Starr pink lip gloss makeup in less than 5 minutes

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is how to get your lips done like Ayra Starr.

Ayra Starr's makeup was done by Merikibyonome [Instagram]
Marvin singer and superstar, Ayra Starr, is known for her very glossy pink lips. You don’t need to be a makeup expert to have your lips looking glossy and sultry like hers. What’s so great about how she looks is it’s very down-to-earth and girl next door.

Here's what to do;

You have to prep your lip before you start this look. You can use a simple lip balm, so your lips don’t appear so chapped.

It all begins with a brown lipliner [Fashionnova]
Defining the lines on your lip with a lip liner - not an eye pencil - is the first step. A lip liner plumps your lip up for the next step.

You just need to dab your lips a little with matte lipstick. Ayra has a darker upper lip, so she only uses lipstick for her lower lip, and that gives it a nice contrast.

Use a lip glaze [Innbeauty]
Now, don’t use a clear lip gloss; you need a light pink (the lightest shade) lip glaze. A lip glaze lasts longer and gives you the required shine. A lip gloss is just oily but a lip glaze is sticky, shiny and nourishes your lip.

With that, you are ready to go, all in under five minutes.

Temi Iwalaiye

