Depression is a medical condition that makes people feel hopeless, sad and anxious. There are many ways people try to curb depressive thoughts and feelings.
How going to the gym can save you from depression
According to WHO, one in eight people has a mental disorder that’s why it’s so important to find other means of therapy.
There is talking therapy, where a person rehashes the issue with a licensed therapist or even some drugs like anti-depressants.
An article published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine did 97 reviews, 1039 trials and had 128,119 participants delved into the best way to curb depression.
The result of the research was physical exercise was shown to improve depression, anxiety and stress.
While talking therapy works for some people, it doesn’t work for everyone. There is also the downside of people getting addicted to drugs and other substances like alcohol as a form of relief from mental distress.
A study showed that people who do some sort of physical exercise were 1.5 times less likely to have depression or anxiety compared to others who took care of their mental health through drugs and therapy.
“Higher intensity exercise had greater improvements for depression and anxiety, while longer durations had smaller effects when compared to short and mid-duration bursts,” said Ben Singh, who led the research.
“We also found that all types of physical activity and exercise were beneficial, including aerobic exercises such as walking, resistance training, Pilates, and yoga.”
That's why going to the gym and exercising is not only good for losing weight and sculpting your body but a great mental health.
