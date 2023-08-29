ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

Anna Ajayi

This is how your body lets you know when your fertile phase is here.

This is how you know you're fertile. [Pinterest]
This is how you know you're fertile. [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

From the texture of your ‘down there’ mucus getting stretchy to feeling more aroused than normal, your body knows how to give you hints. Oh, and don't be surprised if your sense of smell heightens too. These are just some signs that you’re brimming with fertility.

Women can have varying levels of fertility when compared to each other as every woman is different. So, the key to understanding what your body has to say is to simply listen. These are some signs that can clue you into your fertile time of the month:

ADVERTISEMENT

The most important clue your body is giving you to indicate this time is feelings of arousal. Chances are, the days you are most horny are your most fertile ones. As simple as that.

When you enter your fertile window, meaning the days when you’re most likely to conceive, your sexual desire rises due to a surge in hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. It’s normal to feel aroused during ovulation since that's when you're most likely to get pregnant. Not only will your sex drive heighten during this time, but your body will also undergo subtle changes that make you feel sexier and make your partner more drawn to you too. Those changes may include slightly fuller lips, a more seductive voice and a confident demeanour. This is just your body's way of saying, it's time to pop some babies in.

Women who get their periods every month are probably ovulating normally. A regular cycle is one of the clearest signs that your hormones are working properly and releasing an egg each month.

Representation of blossoming, fertile ovaries [Pinterest]
Representation of blossoming, fertile ovaries [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Some women report heightened senses of smell, taste, or vision during their fertile period, which could actually be a sign of peak fertility. One study found that women’s sense of smell sharpens as they near ovulation, and they become particularly sensitive to musky scents and male pheromones, such as androsterone. The exact reason for this is still unknown.

You know that time of the month when your breasts are extremely sore, achy and heavy that sometimes you have to support them with your hands? Blame it on progesterone, a hormone your body produces right after ovulation. So while sore breasts can’t predict when you’ll ovulate, they may be giving you clues to the fact that ovulation is here which can be a sign of fertility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever noticed lower pelvic pain when you’re not even on your period yet? This could be your fertility alarm going off. Some women experience a quick, sharp pain on one side of their lower abdomen during ovulation. This lower pelvic cramping can last from a few minutes to several hours in the middle of your cycle and can be a sign that ovulation is occurring. Of course, not all women are the same. Some will feel this pain every single month and others may never experience this cramping, and that’s totally fine.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

For the first time in history, a live worm was found in a woman's brain

For the first time in history, a live worm was found in a woman's brain

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

7 interesting facts about the sperm every man should know

7 interesting facts about the sperm every man should know

5 thirst-quenching fruits with over 90% water content

5 thirst-quenching fruits with over 90% water content

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Bad oral health causes impotence, visit a dentist now – Dr Louisa warns men

Bad oral health causes impotence, visit a dentist now – Dr Louisa warns men

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?

3 convincing reasons you should avoid bread if you want to lose weight

3 convincing reasons you should avoid bread if you want to lose weight

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thick girl

5 overlooked challenges of having a voluptuous backside

Once a person becomes sexually active, the race for good sex begins because it’s not just about having sex but how good it is. (Credit: Daily Advent Nigeria – - Dailyadvent.com)

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

Your post-coitus behaviour could have a huge impact on your health.

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

The peacock pose [yogadaily]

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation