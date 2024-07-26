ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

Temi Iwalaiye

This is what causes sudden cracks and pops in your knees.

Why knees crack and pop [istockphoto]
Why knees crack and pop [istockphoto]

Have you ever noticed that your joints make some noise that sounds like cracking and popping when you stand, walk, or bend down? What causes these sounds, and is there any cause for alarm?

A lot of joints crack, and the knees are a really common joint to crack,” says a doctor to Web MD “Most people have knees that crack when they squat down or go through the full arc of motion. We generally don’t worry about cracking or popping when it isn’t associated with pain or swelling.”

Getting older means our cartilage, the tissue cushioning our bones, deteriorates, leading to uneven surfaces. When these rough areas rub together, it causes a cracking or popping sound.

Additionally, ligaments, the connective tissue between bones, can tighten during movement, resulting in joint noise.

It’s a huge problem when there is pain and swelling, and it could indicate:

This a grinding sensation or crackling sound in the knee, is a sign of osteoarthritis behind the kneecap. This condition is primarily caused by patellofemoral dysfunction, where the kneecap is not tracking straight up and down as it should.

Bone pieces that break off and snag in the joint due to damage to the bone cartilage might result in swelling or catching. Additionally, arthritis can cause your knees to deteriorate or wear thin. The most prevalent kind, osteoarthritis, produces pain and a grinding sensation when moving.

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to avoid knee pain

These injuries often occur due to sudden twisting motions or sports-related accidents. The stretchy C-shaped disc uniformly distributes weight, absorbs shock, and cushions the knee. The meniscus is more prone to tearing with age, increasing the risk of damage.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

