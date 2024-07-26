Here’s why your knees crack and pop sometimes

“A lot of joints crack, and the knees are a really common joint to crack,” says a doctor to Web MD “Most people have knees that crack when they squat down or go through the full arc of motion. We generally don’t worry about cracking or popping when it isn’t associated with pain or swelling.”

Why your knees might be making noises

Getting older means our cartilage, the tissue cushioning our bones, deteriorates, leading to uneven surfaces. When these rough areas rub together, it causes a cracking or popping sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, ligaments, the connective tissue between bones, can tighten during movement, resulting in joint noise.

When knee cracking can be a problem

It’s a huge problem when there is pain and swelling, and it could indicate:

Knee crepitus

This a grinding sensation or crackling sound in the knee, is a sign of osteoarthritis behind the kneecap. This condition is primarily caused by patellofemoral dysfunction, where the kneecap is not tracking straight up and down as it should.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cartilage injury or wear

Bone pieces that break off and snag in the joint due to damage to the bone cartilage might result in swelling or catching. Additionally, arthritis can cause your knees to deteriorate or wear thin. The most prevalent kind, osteoarthritis, produces pain and a grinding sensation when moving.

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to avoid knee pain

Meniscus tears