A nap in the middle of the day might be what you need to help you get more work done. A 20-minute nap in the middle of the day as simple as it is would work wonders.
Here’s why you need to take a nap at work
A nap at work might be what you need.
Increases your alertness
It's normal to feel asleep in the middle of the day especially after eating. Taking a short nap would immediately make you more alert and help you concentrate on work.
It improves your mood
Are you having a bad day? Then take a nap. Just lying down for an hour without dozing off can make you feel better.
It boosts creativity
Do you need to come up with great ideas at work? Then take a good nap? When you enter REM sleep, the parts of your brain that come up with creative things are activated.
Helps with your memory
Do you find yourself constantly forgetting things then maybe you need to take a nap? Good sleep helps to store memories.
