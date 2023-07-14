Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here's all you need to set up a home gym

Anna Ajayi

With the right equipment and in your space, you can create your own fitness haven that's tailored to meet your needs.

All the equipments you need to set up a home gym [Dezeen]
All the equipments you need to set up a home gym [Dezeen]

Not only is going to the gym stressful, especially in a bustling city like Lagos where traffic is a daily struggle, but it can also be unhygienic and smelly. Considering these factors, a home gym seems like the perfect option.

So, how do you begin building your home gym? First off, you need to be clear on your fitness goals. Are you aiming for toned abs, stronger calf muscles, or defined arms? You must note that not all workout equipment is suitable for your goal.

You need to be specific.

Whether you're looking for a full-body workout, or you’re going for cardio and strength training, there are specific pieces of equipment that can help you achieve that. To generalise on everyone's needs, we will be listing workout equipment from the basics to the advanced.

Exercise mat:

Exercise mat [Kol]
Exercise mat [Kol] Pulse Nigeria

An exercise or yoga mat provides soft support during floor exercises. It offers a comfortable surface and helps protect your joints and back from hard or cold floors. Mats are especially for exercises that involve lying down, kneeling, or sitting on the floor.

Dumbbells:

Dumbells [PlanetFitness]
Dumbells [PlanetFitness] Pulse Nigeria

Dumbbells are handheld weights used for strength training exercises. They are used for targeted muscle workouts and full-body exercises.

Resistance bands:

Resistance band [Pinterest]
Resistance band [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
These elastic bands provide resistance when stretched hence the name. They are lightweight, portable, and used for strength training and mobility exercises.

Jump rope:

Jump rope [Pinterest]
Jump rope [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

A simple yet effective piece of equipment for cardio exercise and coordination improvement. Jump ropes provide a great cardio workout that engages multiple muscle groups, especially the lower body.

Stability ball:

Swiss ball [Pinterest]
Swiss ball [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Also known as a Swiss ball or exercise ball, stability balls are large inflatable balls used for core training, balance, and stability exercises. They improve posture and engage the core muscles.

Kettlebells:

Kettlebells [Pinterest]
Kettlebells [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
Kettlebells are weighted balls with handles made of cast iron. They combine strength training with cardiovascular conditioning, working the entire body, with an emphasis on the core, back, and leg muscles.

Barbell:

Barbell [GarageGyms]
Barbell [GarageGyms] Pulse Nigeria

This is a long metal bar with weight plates at each end, used in weightlifting and strength training exercises. Barbell exercises include squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and overhead presses.

Smith machine:

Smith machine [Pinterest]
Smith machine [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Smith machine is a weight training equipment consisting of a barbell fixed within steel rails. It provides stability and controlled movement during exercises such as squats, bench presses, and lunges.

Suspension trainer:

Suspension trainer [Pinterest]
Suspension trainer [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
A suspension trainer uses straps and body weight to perform exercises. It develops strength, stability and flexibility.

Cable machine:

6 pieces of cable machine [Ebay]
6 pieces of cable machine [Ebay] Pulse Nigeria

This versatile equipment features adjustable pulleys and weight stacks, offering a wide range of exercises targeting different muscles.

Power rack or squat rack:

Power rack [Pinterest]
Power rack [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

A sturdy steel frame used for exercises like squats, bench presses, and pull-ups. Power racks provide safety features such as adjustable safety bars and spotting arms, making them ideal for heavy lifting.

Cardio machines (Treadmill, Elliptical, Stationary bike):

The treadmill [Shapecom]
The treadmill [Shapecom] Pulse Nigeria

These machines provide cardiovascular workouts. Treadmills simulate walking or running, ellipticals offer low-impact cardio with arm and leg movement, and stationary bikes provide cycling exercises.

It's important to note that the categories are not strictly defined, and the complexity of exercises/equipment can vary depending on your fitness level and goals. Consult with a fitness professional to be sure of the proper equipment needed that aligns with your specific needs.

