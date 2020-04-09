Here are some home remedies for glowing skin in one day

You share your desire for glowing skin with a million other ladies; and with everybody giving beauty advice, it can be overwhelming. But that’s why we’re here.

Glowing skin is usually free from any kind of skin problems like acne, blemishes, blackheads, whiteheads, etc. And women usually try out various home remedies to get glowing skin instantly. The natural remedies for glowing skin tend to make the skin soft, supple, healthy as well as youthful too. To make things complicated, the environment around us is becoming polluted day by day, which has an intense effect on our skin also.

Instead of reaching for harmful, harsh fairness creams, it’s time to rifle through your pantry. You'll find ingredients to concoct your very own skin brightening potions that will reveal your natural lustre. Essentially, skin darkening is caused by overexposure to sunlight and the over-production of the pigment melanin in the skin. The home remedies for glowing skin will help remove surface dullness and reduce melanin production.

Have a look at our home remedies for glowing skin in one day

Milk and Honey

One of the best fairness tips for dry skin, since honey adds a wallop of moisture. You can substitute milk with malai (fresh cream).

Mix together one tablespoon each of milk and honey and apply it on clean face.

Rub into the skin with gentle circular motions.

Leave to dry and rinse off with tepid water after 15 minutes.

This is one of the best home remedies for a glowing face. Repeat daily for best results.

Homemade Fruit Pack

The answer to how to get glowing skin naturally lies in your favourite fruits.

Mash together a piece of ripe banana, papaya and mix with two teaspoons of cream.

Add a few drops of lemon juice to the mix and apply all over face for 20 minutes.

Rinse with warm water. Repeat this once weekly for best results.

Here are more homemade tips for glowing skin instantly

Turmeric, lemon juice and yoghurt

The perfect remedy about how to make face glow and fair at home for oily skins.

Mix together one teaspoon of turmeric powder, two teaspoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon of yoghurt. Apply all over the face for 15 minutes.

Apply a little water on your face and gently massage into skin before rinsing with cool water.

This is the most effective natural remedy for glowing skin. Do this twice a week for best results.

Potato, honey, rosewater

Grate a small raw potato and mix with one teaspoon of honey and a few drops of rose water.

Apply all over face and neck and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing off with cool water.

You can safely use this potato pack on alternate days as a part of home remedies for fair skin.

Olive oil and lemon juice

Mix one teaspoon of olive oil and one teaspoon of lemon juice and apply it directly on your face.

Massage your face for a few minutes after which you should leave it for another 30 minutes.

Wash your face with warm water. This would not only make your skin healthy, but it would also make it glowing and beautiful too.

Which of the home tips will you be trying out? Give us feedback in the comments.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com