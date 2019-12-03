One of those changes is rashes during pregnancy second trimester. These changes occur as a result of a change in hormone levels. Yet, some of the changes are unexplainable. And while some of the skin changes disappear after delivery, not all of them do.

These rashes appear anywhere on the body with no specific pattern. And the degree of severity differs. Some are mild and some are serious, signifying that there may be an underlying factor responsible. This is why during pregnancy it is important not to ignore these changes. To know the symptoms so that you can easily identify a treatment. Most rashes go away after delivery. But at the height of it, there are home treatments you can try.

Rashes during pregnancy second trimester

Below are a few rashes you might get during pregnancy in your second trimester.

1.Prurigo of pregnancy

Here are rashes that could occur during pregnancy second trimester. [Image credit: Glowm]

A lot of women experience this rash during their second or third trimester and can remain for weeks or even months after pregnancy. Prurigo of pregnancy appears in places like the legs, arms, and your abdomen. They are itchy.

Treatment

This condition is recurrent and may appear again in future pregnancies. Moisturizers relieve the condition, but mostly it is treated with topical steroids and oral antihistamines. Usually, it disappears after delivery.

2.Herpes gestationis

Here are rashes that could occur during pregnancy second trimester. [Image Credit: JPRG]

Herpes gestationis is quite rare and also known to as pemphigoid gestationis. The chances of getting it stand at a ratio of one in fifty thousand. And it usually occurs during the second or third trimester. It may just appear suddenly, with the ability to expand to other areas of the body. Within a few days or weeks, the bumps may begin to worsen into blisters. The first place it usually makes its appearance is either on the belly or trunk.

Treatment

If you’re curious to know what it looks like, you can see the pictures here. Herpes gestationis can cause you to deliver a baby that is below the usual delivery weight. So talk to your doctor quickly. He may prescribe topical or oral corticosteroids.

3.Pruritic folliculitis

Here are rashes that could occur during pregnancy second trimester. [Image Credit: Science Direct]

Pruritic folliculitis starts as tiny red spots that are known as lesions. They can spread to other areas of the body and they may become blisters. Usually, they don’t affect the baby. And Pruritic folliculitis is rarer than some skin conditions during pregnancy. According to the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, the chances of getting it stands at one to three thousand pregnancies.

Treatment

Usually, this condition should go away after pregnancy. Otherwise, it is generally treated with ultraviolet B light therapy, topical corticosteroids, or benzoyl peroxide.

4.Heat rash

Here are rashes that could occur during pregnancy second trimester

Otherwise known as prickly heat, this rash appear because of too much sweating. During pregnancy, you’re more likely to get heat rashes because your temperature is higher at the point. Apart from the itchiness, you may feel, heat rash is mild and doesn’t affect your baby in any way. Usually, it clears within a few days to a week.

Treatment

One of the general treatment is to stay away from tasks that raise your temperature further and make you sweat. Most women in Nigeria use a powder that absorbs sweat or calamine lotion.

5.Hives

Here are rashes that could occur during pregnancy second trimester. [Image Credit: A.P.A]

Hives are itchy and can be caused by excessive sweating, too. They look like bumps and patches that can either appear alone or in clusters. Besides being itchy you might be getting stinging sensations. Like heat rash, they tend to appear and disappear within a few days. For pregnant women, hives appear because of hormonal changes, but it is good to ensure that you’re not reacting to an allergy. Most hives appear as an allergic reaction.

Treatment

For treatment, it is important to be sure you’re not reacting to any allergies that might cause anaphylactic shock. Check for other symptoms like difficulty in breathing, quick pulse, and swollen tongue. Hives are treated with antihistamines and corticosteroids.

Home remedies for rashes

Most rashes during pregnancy are known for itching. Here are a few home remedies to relieve itching.

Oatmeal bath

To reduce itching, pour one cup of oats in a light cloth and tie into a lump using a rubber band. Then insert into your warm bucket of bathing water and squeeze the milky content until it mixes with your bathing water. This may work better in a bathtub, which will allow you to soak yourself for about 20 minutes.

Stay cool

Heat rashes occur because of heat. So try and stay cool and don’t overheat yourself. Wear loose clothing and stay hydrated. Also, bath with cool and warm water interchangeably.

Moisturise

Keep yourself moisturised, especially in areas where you have stretch marks. Itchy skin is the leading cause of dry skin. Apply moisturisers after bathing.

Conclusion

Most rashes go away after delivery, but if you’re still having symptoms long after, see your doctor.

Read more: Baby dies from nappy rash: What to do when your baby has diaper rash

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com