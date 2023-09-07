ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

Digestion ensures your body absorbs essential nutrients from the food you consume.

It takes an average of 4 to 6 hours for your stomach to digest food and even a longer time for food to move through the intestines and exit the body.
While it is quite hard to speed up this process, it is quite easy to improve the whole digestion process. Here are five things you can try;

If you are looking to improve your digestion, then you should eat more fibre. These include incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes into your diet. Foods like these aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements.

Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables contain beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut. These probiotics can improve digestion and maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

Staying hydrated is another way to improve digestion. Adequate water intake is crucial for digestion as water helps break down food, absorb nutrients, and move waste through your digestive tract. You should aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

Processed foods are often high in artificial additives, sugar, and unhealthy fats, which can disrupt digestion. For better digestion, focus on whole, unprocessed foods.

Exercise stimulates digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

In addition to the above, chewing slowly and avoiding late night foods can also help improve digestion. Basically, improving digestion is essential for overall health and well-being. By following these tips, you can support your digestive system, promote better nutrient absorption, and enjoy a healthier gut.

