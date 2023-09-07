Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

While it is quite hard to speed up this process, it is quite easy to improve the whole digestion process. Here are five things you can try;

1) Eat more of fibre-rich foods

If you are looking to improve your digestion, then you should eat more fibre. These include incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes into your diet. Foods like these aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements.

2) Try probiotics

Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables contain beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut. These probiotics can improve digestion and maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

3) Drink more water

Staying hydrated is another way to improve digestion. Adequate water intake is crucial for digestion as water helps break down food, absorb nutrients, and move waste through your digestive tract. You should aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

4) Limit processed foods

Processed foods are often high in artificial additives, sugar, and unhealthy fats, which can disrupt digestion. For better digestion, focus on whole, unprocessed foods.

5) Regular exercise

Exercise stimulates digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.