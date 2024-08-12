Here are 5 things you can’t do permanently after getting a BBL

These changes are crucial for preserving the shape and appearance of your buttocks, ensuring that your investment lasts for years to come. Here are some things you may need to avoid or modify permanently after getting a BBL.

Sit or lie directly on your buttocks without care

Even after your initial recovery period, you’ll need to be mindful of how you sit or lie down for the long term. Constant pressure on your buttocks can affect the shape and durability of your results over time.

Using supportive cushions when sitting for extended periods or avoiding prolonged pressure on your buttocks can help maintain your BBL results.

Engage in high-impact exercises without precautions

While you can eventually return to most physical activities, you may need to permanently modify your approach to high-impact exercises, like running or heavy weightlifting.

These activities can impact your buttocks, potentially affecting the longevity of your BBL results. Incorporating low-impact alternatives or using supportive gear can help preserve your investment.

Wear extremely tight clothing regularly

Continuously wearing tight, restrictive clothing, particularly around your buttocks, can compress the area and potentially alter the shape achieved by your BBL. Opting for well-fitted, but not overly tight clothing, will help maintain your results and ensure comfort over the long term.

Neglect regular follow-up and maintenance

Maintaining the results of your BBL isn’t a one-time effort. Over time, you may need periodic touch-ups or follow-up consultations with your surgeon to ensure that your buttocks remain in the desired shape. Skipping these can lead to changes in your appearance that might be difficult to reverse.

Ignore weight fluctuations

Significant weight gain or loss can dramatically alter the results of your BBL. Since the procedure involves fat transfer, any major change in your body weight can affect the size and shape of your buttocks.

Maintaining a stable weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial to preserving your BBL results.