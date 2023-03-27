ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

FACT CHECK: Does breaking fast with fizzy drinks cause kidney failure?

News Agency Of Nigeria

Over 1.9 billion Muslims, all over the world abstain from eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn to dusk during the month.

Fizzy drinks
Fizzy drinks

Recommended articles

The message is, particularly, being circulated on WhatsApp, a free messaging and video calling app, used by more than 2.24 billion people in the world monthly.

‘Civil Hospital’s head Dr Adib Rizvi, Kidney specialist, requests all Muslims to refrain from drinking any cold drink in the Ramadan.

“He says after fasting the whole day the kidneys get dehydrated and as all cold drinks contain gas, by drinking cold drink, your kidneys could fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All cold drinks such as coke, Pepsi, Fanta, Miranda, 7up, Sprite, Mountain Dew, etc, must avoid at all costs. Rather drink a fresh fruit juice.

“Before Ramadan please send this message to all. Muslims you know,” claimed the message.

VERIFICATION: A search on Yandex shows that the message was first shared on Twitter in 2017 by one Ali Kivai during the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, the ninth month of Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting.

Over 1.9 billion Muslims, all over the world abstain from eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn to dusk during the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message has, observably, generated a lot of concern among Muslim faithfuls, majority of whom, used to break fast with chilled soft drinks, after hours of dehydration.

Findings, however, revealed that Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT); an institute that Dr Rizvi founded, had on May 1, 2018, debunked the health advice.

According to the social media team of Pakistan’s top urology institute, Dr Adib Rizvi & SIUT has not issued any such statement.

The circular added that a similar incident had happened in 2017 as well, forcing the SIUT’s team to issue a similar statement then too.

“Similar SMS had appeared last year in Ramadan, Dr Rizvi and SIUT had issued a similar denial regarding this sms,” the circular noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Syed Adeebul Hasan Rizvi (also spelled: Adibul Hasan Rizvi) is a Pakistani philanthropist, doctor, Renal transplant surgeon and founder of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

SIUT is the largest kidney transplant centre in Pakistan and it is affiliated with the nearby Civil Hospital, Karachi.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) subjected the veracity of the claim to test, Dr Babatunde Adewumi, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Community Medicine and Primary Care, Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, said breaking fast with fizzy/soda drinks do not cause kidney failure.

”It is not true that when you break fast with fizzy or soda drinks, it can cause the kidney to stop working.

”Though it is not advisable for people to break their fast with that, the worst that can happen is that all these soda drinks can make one gain weight, making one prone to diseases like hypertension and coronary heart diseases, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

”So, it is not the drinking directly that causes kidney problems, but consumption of too much sugar which causes weight gain, leading to other Illnesses,” Adewumi said.

CONCLUSION:

The claim that drinking cold soft drinks to break fast could lead to kidney failure is FALSE. The claim has become a false medical advice that appears yearly, during Ramadan, probably to create palpable fear in the minds of Muslim faithfuls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FACT CHECK: Does breaking fast with fizzy drinks cause kidney failure?

FACT CHECK: Does breaking fast with fizzy drinks cause kidney failure?

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

5 side effects of drinking hot water too frequently

5 side effects of drinking hot water too frequently

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

Should restaurants have dress codes?

Should restaurants have dress codes?

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How Akara became a sacrifice to Brazilian gods

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

How tiger nuts improve men’s s*xual performance

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of tell me about yourself.

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of "tell me about yourself."

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to reach the G-spot [Healthline]

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

Here's why you need a sex pillow [Refinery29]

Heard of sex pillows? Here's why you need one

We need to know their skin care secret asap [Instagram]

We need the skincare routines of these 5 male celebrities ASAP

Here's why some people enjoy choking during sex [Elitedaily]

Why people enjoy choking during s*x