Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

Anna Ajayi

World Organ Donation Day is observed on 13 August to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Organ donation is a selfless act [Pinterest]
Organ donation is a selfless act [Pinterest]

People ask so many questions when it comes to organ donation. They often wonder how they'll stay healthy without the body part they want to give away, and which body parts can be given to help others without causing harm. In this article, we'll explain everything you need to know about organ donation.

We will explain why it's important, how it can help, and also discuss three body organs you can donate to help someone you love or even to a complete stranger. Keep reading to find out more.

At its core, organ donation is the act of selflessly giving one's organs to another person who is facing a life-threatening situation due to organ failure or disease. This donation can save lives and bring hope to those in need.

The primary reason for organ donation is that it has the power to save multiple lives. The heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, and pancreas are among the organs that can be donated to individuals facing life-threatening conditions.

Deceased donor donation

When someone passes away, their organs can still offer a chance at life to others. This is called deceased donor donation. It happens when a person has chosen to be an organ donor or when their family decides to donate their loved one's organs after they've passed away.

Living donor donation

This happens when a person gives one of their organs to help someone else while they're still alive. It's incredible how our bodies can adapt and function well even with fewer organs.

A living donor might choose to give a kidney or a piece of their liver to a family member, friend, or even someone they've never met. Before the donation, doctors make sure the donor is healthy and can live well with the remaining organ. After the donation, both the donor and the recipient can enjoy a better quality of life.

Tissue donation

Organs aren't the only things that can be donated. Tissues like skin, bones, tendons, and heart valves can also save lives and improve health. Tissue donation helps people who need reconstructive surgeries, skin grafts, or bone repairs.

Bone marrow and blood stem cell donation

Bone marrow and blood stem cell donation are different from the other types. They don't involve whole organs but tiny cells that are for the blood and immune system.

People with diseases like leukaemia or lymphoma may need a new bone marrow or stem cells to get better. Healthy individuals can donate these cells, and the process is often similar to giving blood.

It's natural to have concerns about organ donation, particularly regarding one's own health after the surgery. You must know that the human body is adaptable, and many organs can be donated without causing significant harm to the donor.

1. Kidneys: This is the most popular organ donation. Humans are born with two kidneys, but the body can function well with just one healthy kidney. This means people can donate a kidney to a loved one or even a stranger without compromising their own health. After donation, the remaining kidney compensates for the loss and things are back to normal.

2. Liver: A living donor can contribute a portion of their liver because the liver has an incredible ability to regenerate and can grow back to its original size within a few months.

3. Bone Marrow: While not an organ, bone marrow donation can save lives, especially for people with blood-related disorders. Donating bone marrow or stem cells is a straightforward process and does not lead to any long-term health issues.

