Edo Reports 240 Lassa Fever Cases and 21 Deaths in 4 Months – Director

News Agency Of Nigeria
Okoeguale stated this during the First Edition of the College of Medical Science’s Lecture Series organized by the Edo State University, Uzairue, on Monday.

Okoeguale delivered a lecture titled: “University Community Collaboration in Lassa Fever Research: Advancing Diagnostic Capacity and Vaccine Development in Nigeria.’’

He said that Lassa fever had been classified by WHO as a priority disease for research and development.

“In 2024, between December and the end of March, we recorded 240 positive cases with more than 21 people dying, that is quite large.

“We also recorded high number of cases in 2023 with more than 40 per cent of cases from Edo State coming from Etsako communities,” Okoeguale said.

Okoeguale, a Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, said that the only way to bring a stop to the scourge of the disease was by prevention and vaccine.

“Lassa fever occurs in all age groups and in both males and females.

“For many decades, Lassa fever has continued to cause mortalities, undiagnosed and unchallenged.

“Lassa fever outbreak has continued to occur yearly with growing incidence and increasing geographical spread affecting children, pregnant and non-pregnant adults in Nigeria.

“The annual outbreak of Lassa fever has placed enormous strain on all aspects of the health system in Nigeria. The response to an outbreak must focus on limiting mortality and reducing the spread of disease

“This is a Lassa fever endemic community. The only way to bring a stop to this scourge of disease is by prevention. For epidemic prevention, the only tool is to vaccinate,” Okoeguale said.

The director pointed out that the centre was designing trials that would help in developing new drugs and vaccine for Lassa fever.

“We have built and equipped an ultramodern clinical trial and sequencing centre and we commenced the sequencing not only of the Lassa fever virus, but the COVID-19 and monkey pox virus.

“We have recently received approval by the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trial Partnership (EDCTP) to conduct a platform trial of new drugs for Lassa fever.

“We are currently collaborating with the United States Centre of Disease Control, George Town and the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control to sustain a clinical fellowship programme for the clinical management of Lassa fever and other highly infectious diseases.

“This is to help reduce the mortality and morbidity of Lassa fever in the country and in the West Africa sub region,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dawood Egbefo, said Lassa fever remained a significant public health challenge in the country.

According to Egbefo, the disease affects countess lives and placing a strain on healthcare systems.

He said the lecture had served as a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing and partnership in other to build robust framework for ongoing research, innovation and intervention that would address Lassa fever and other emerging health threats.

“We can foster innovative solutions that will enhance our diagnostic capabilities and pave the way for effective vaccine development,” Egbefo said.

Earlier, the Acting Provost, College of Medical Sciences of the institution, Dr Kenneth Atoe said the lecture became imperative to stimulate research and innovation in Lassa fever diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

“As we are aware, our host community is unfortunately situated within a Lassa fever endemic zone.

“This harsh reality underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts to combat Lassa fever and other infectious diseases,” Atoe said.

