Double chin - how you can get rid of it

Fortunately, there are ways to get rid of double chins! In this article, we will discuss the different methods that are available to help you achieve a slimmer neckline and reduce the appearance of your double chin.

1. Exercises:

Double chin exercises are some of the most effective ways to reduce a double chin. Double chins can be caused by weight gain, aging skin and genetics but it's also possible for them to occur due to poor posture or an incorrect sleeping position. Double chin exercises will help strengthen your neck muscles which will in turn improve your posture. Try out any of these exercises.

i. Straight jaw jut:

Tilt your head back and look at the ceiling. Push your lower jaw forward to feel chin tighten. Hold that position, counting till 10. Then relax your jaw, and return to your initial position.

ii. Tongue stretch:

Stick your tongue out as far as you can, trying to touch the tip of your nose with it. Hold for a few seconds and then relax.

iii. The O:

Open your mouth wide like you are saying “O”, but don’t let the lips touch. Keep your eyes and head in line with each other. Pucker up your lips so that your chin is sticking out, and hold for a few seconds.

iv. Double Chin Lifter:

Sitting or standing straight, tilt your head back and look up at the ceiling. Gently suck your stomach in as far as you can, then release. Repeat this process ten times.

Consistently performing these exercises would undoubtedly help in getting rid of the double chin, especially coupled with dieting.

2. Lipolysis:

If your double chin is caused by excess fat, lipolysis may be the best treatment for you. Lipolysis is a process that uses lasers to break down the fat cells in the area around your chin. The results are usually very impressive and can dramatically reduce the appearance of a double chin.

There are several different types of laser lipolysis available, so be sure to talk with your doctor about which one will work best for you.

3. Mesotherapy:

Mesotherapy is a method of injecting medications into the skin to break down fat deposits and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Mesotherapy can be used in many areas, including under eyes, face lift-outs or even for liposuction. It’s most commonly administered via an injection but there are also topical creams available as well.

Mesotherapy is a relatively painless procedure and many people see results after just one treatment. It's also a very affordable option compared to some of the other methods available for getting rid of double chins.