Do it Yourself: Try the sleek high ponytail hairstyle
The sleek high ponytail is one of the trendiest fashion looks of the season.
Almost all international and Nigerian celebrities have rocked this look.
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande. In Nigeria Tacha Akide, Mercy Eke, Adesua Etomi, Sharon Ooja, Indima Okojie and many others have styled their hair like this.
It is clean, classy and easy to make, so easy you can do it by yourself
You'd need the following things;
- Blow dryer
- Hair spray
- Hair extension or attachments
- Weavon
- Bobby pins
Here are the steps to make a sleek high ponytail again:
- Have your hair blow-dried, flat ironed, relaxed or straightened. You need your hair to be the smoothest or straightest it can be.
- Pack your hair into a ponytail but do not make it too tight.
- Apply hair spray to keep the hair firmly in place and make sure you are getting to the root of the hair. Use your hands to make sure it is laid properly.
- Remove your baby hair at the front.
- Apply more hairspray and wait for it to dry. You can use a hand dryer.
- Use edge control to lay your edges.
- Plait your hair with a chuck of hair extension (attachment).
- At the end of the hair extension, clip your weavon with a bobby pin. Bend the bobby pin to keep your hair firmly in place.
- Wrap the weavon on the hair extension and keep using pins in between to keep it in place.
- When you get to the very top, spray hair spray on the weavon that is left and use it to wrap your hair one last time.
- Hold it in place with a bobby pin.
- Your sleek high ponytail is done.
