Most people believe that stomach ulcer is caused by insufficient consumption of food at the right time, but there are no data to confirm this.
Do it yourself: 6 foods to make if you have a stomach ulcer
Here are six recipes that will relieve your ulcer
Based on research, it has been verified that stomach ulcers are caused by one of the following;
- An infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori)
- Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or naproxen.
Stomach ulcers occur when the thick layer of mucus that protects your stomach from digestive juices reduces. This allows digestive acids to eat away at the tissues that line the stomach, causing an ulcer.
Having an ulcer will require you to change your diet, so don’t eat what will irritate the wounded stomach lining.
- Cabbage
Cabbage helps in relieving the pain and symptoms.
It contains primary substances of cabbage juice like; L-glutamine, S-methyl methionine (also known as vitamin U), glucosinolates, and gefarnate.
These substances help heal the mucous membrane surrounding the stomach and the digestive tract.
What you need;
- Fresh cabbage
- Blender
- Boiled water (quantity of water should base on the size of the cabbage)
- Tight lid container
How to prepare
- Wash the cabbage thoroughly and chop
- Boil the clean water
- Pour the boiled water and chopped cabbage into the blender
- Blend till its smooth
- Pour in a tight lid container
- Then, store the juice in a refrigerator
2.Honey
Honey works wonders in treating stomach ulcers. It has natural healing properties that soothe the pain with a pleasant relief and reduce stomach inflammation.
How to take;
- Take a tablespoon of honey daily before breakfast or you can eat it any time of the day with wheat bread.
3. Berries
Berries like raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries are also friendly foods for stomach ulcers, but I will focus on strawberries.
Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and fibers that can help keep your tummy healthy.
How to eat;
- Strawberries should be rinsed with cold water just before you eat them. Don't wash and store them else, it will generate molds on them.
Strawberries can be eaten alone or added to meals like;
- Oatmeal, whole-grain cereal, or yoghurt
- Added to beverages or smoothies
4. Garlic
Garlic helps prevent the development of ulcers and speeds up the healing process. It contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, which make it helpful in fighting infections.
How to eat;
- Eating 2-3 cloves of garlic daily is highly recommended for stomach ulcers. It can be added to meals with no spice, to ease the inflammation in the stomach.
