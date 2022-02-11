Do it yourself: 6 foods to make if you have a stomach ulcer

Based on research, it has been verified that stomach ulcers are caused by one of the following;

An infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori)

Long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or naproxen.

Stomach ulcers occur when the thick layer of mucus that protects your stomach from digestive juices reduces. This allows digestive acids to eat away at the tissues that line the stomach, causing an ulcer.

Having an ulcer will require you to change your diet, so don’t eat what will irritate the wounded stomach lining.

Cabbage

Cabbage helps in relieving the pain and symptoms.

It contains primary substances of cabbage juice like; L-glutamine, S-methyl methionine (also known as vitamin U), glucosinolates, and gefarnate.

These substances help heal the mucous membrane surrounding the stomach and the digestive tract.

What you need;

Fresh cabbage

Blender

Boiled water (quantity of water should base on the size of the cabbage)

Tight lid container

How to prepare

Wash the cabbage thoroughly and chop

Boil the clean water

Pour the boiled water and chopped cabbage into the blender

Blend till its smooth

Pour in a tight lid container

Then, store the juice in a refrigerator

2.Honey

Honey works wonders in treating stomach ulcers. It has natural healing properties that soothe the pain with a pleasant relief and reduce stomach inflammation.

How to take;

Take a tablespoon of honey daily before breakfast or you can eat it any time of the day with wheat bread.

3. Berries

Berries like raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries are also friendly foods for stomach ulcers, but I will focus on strawberries.

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and fibers that can help keep your tummy healthy.

How to eat;

Strawberries should be rinsed with cold water just before you eat them. Don't wash and store them else, it will generate molds on them.

Strawberries can be eaten alone or added to meals like;

Oatmeal, whole-grain cereal, or yoghurt

Added to beverages or smoothies

4. Garlic

Garlic helps prevent the development of ulcers and speeds up the healing process. It contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, which make it helpful in fighting infections.

How to eat;