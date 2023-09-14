ADVERTISEMENT
Did you know that expecting fathers can 'get pregnant' too?

Anna Ajayi

It's laughable that a man can get pregnant but you're about to find out what this really means.

Dads can experience 'pregnancy-like' symptoms in what is called couvade syndrome [30Seconds]
Common symptoms associated with sympathetic pregnancy can include:

  1. Nausea and vomiting
  2. Weight gain
  3. Abdominal pain or discomfort
  4. Changes in appetite
  5. Mood swings or emotional changes
  6. Fatigue
  7. Sleep disturbances
  8. Irritability
Sympathetic pregnancy syndrome in men [Pinterest]
Although sympathetic pregnancy is a medically recognised condition, science has not been able to fully understand its exact causes. Some experts believe that it may be related to stress, anxiety, or a strong emotional connection with the pregnant partner.

It's also possible that the symptoms are psychosomatic, meaning they are triggered by psychological factors rather than physiological ones.

Sympathetic pregnancy is more commonly seen in cultures where there is a strong emphasis on the role of the father and pregnancy is seen as a shared experience between partners. The symptoms experienced by the expecting father are obviously not caused by an actual pregnancy, but they can be very real and distressing for the individual as they'll have to go around explaining the reasons for their protruding belly.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing symptoms of sympathetic pregnancy, it's best to avoid jumping to conclusions and instead, consult with a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying medical conditions and to receive support and guidance for managing the symptoms.

There could be underlying medical conditions for that protruding belly [GQ]
As we know, there could be other reasons for a man’s swollen and protruding tummy that have nothing to do with couvade syndrome so be sure to understand that and avoid self-medication.

