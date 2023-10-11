ADVERTISEMENT
Did you know men can get yeast infections too? Here's how

Anna Ajayi

Thankfully, it can be easily treated with over-the-counter antifungal medications.

Yeast infections are less common in men than they are in women [Pinterest]
Yeast infections are less common in men than they are in women [Pinterest]

While it's true that candida, the type of fungus responsible for vaginal yeast infections, more commonly targets women, it can cause penile yeast infections in men as well.

Candida, the fungal behind yeast infections, is not gender-biased. Studies have shown that approximately 16 to 26% of penises carry some amount of candida. Surprisingly, 37% of men who carry candida experience no symptoms whatsoever.

But for the remaining 27%, candida can stir up in the form of balanitis—an inflammation of the foreskin and the head of the penis. But, this isn't necessarily a cause for alarm, as the human body can usually handle small amounts of candida without issue.

Trouble arises when candida overgrows, leading to a yeast infection, also known as thrush. Thankfully, most penile yeast infections are not a cause for panic and can be resolved with over-the-counter (OTC) medication in just a few weeks, typically causing no further complications.

So, what causes a yeast infection down there? Well, there are a variety of factors that can increase the likelihood of men developing this uncomfortable condition:

  1. Poor personal hygiene.
  2. Having a weakened immune system.
  3. Taking antibiotics long-term.
  4. Wearing tight-fitting clothing.
  5. Wearing wet clothes.
  6. Using irritating skin products.
  7. Obesity.
Symptoms of penile yeast infections can differ from person to person. Note that some of these symptoms can also be signs of other serious conditions or a sexually transmitted infection (STI). If you notice any of the following signs, reach out to a doctor for an evaluation:

  1. Burning sensation during urination.
  2. Thick, white, lumpy, and foul-smelling discharge.
  3. Itchiness in the genital area.
  4. Spots around the top of the penis.
  5. Soreness and swelling.
  6. Pain during sexual intercourse.
  7. Cracked skin or shiny patches.

Preventing penile yeast infections primarily involves good hygiene and being mindful of potential risk factors. To reduce your risk, consider the following:

  1. Avoid sexual contact with a partner who has a yeast infection.
  2. Abstain from sexual activity while you have an infection.
  3. Use condoms during sex to reduce the risk of transmission.
  4. Keep your genital area clean and dry.
  5. Practice good hygiene at all times.

Yeast infections can be uncomfortable, but they are usually not a cause for alarm. With proper care and treatment, you can get back to feeling your best.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

