How to thoroughly clean your makeup in 5 simple steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Thoroughly cleaning makeup from your face is essential to prevent clogged pores, breakouts, and other skin issues.

How to thoroughly clean your makeup [iStock]

Here's a simple five-step process to ensure your face is clean:

Use a makeup remover or cleansing oil:

  • Apply a gentle makeup remover or cleansing oil to a cotton pad or directly onto your face.
  • Gently wipe over your eyes, lips, and face, focusing on areas with heavy makeup.
  • These products are designed to break down and dissolve makeup, making it easier to remove.

Cleanse with a gentle face wash:

  • Wet your face with lukewarm water.
  • Apply a dime-sized amount of a gentle facial cleanser suitable for your skin type.
  • Gently massage in circular motions, ensuring you cover all areas of your face.
  • Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Use a micellar water (Optional):

  • If you want an extra cleansing step or if there's any residue left, saturate a cotton pad with micellar water.
  • Gently wipe over your face. Micellar water can help pick up any remaining traces of makeup and impurities.

Exfoliate (1-2 times a week):

  • Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and ensures a deeper clean.
  • Choose a gentle exfoliator suitable for your skin type.
  • Apply in gentle circular motions, focusing on areas prone to buildup like the nose and chin.
  • Rinse off with lukewarm water.
Moisturize:

  • After cleaning, it's essential to replenish your skin's moisture.
  • Apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type to lock in hydration and keep your skin balanced.
  • If it's nighttime, you can also apply a night cream or serum to address specific skin concerns.

Additional tips:

  • Always be gentle with your skin, especially around the delicate eye area.
  • Avoid using products that contain harsh ingredients, which can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation.
  • Remember to clean your makeup tools and brushes regularly to prevent bacterial buildup and breakouts.
  • If you wear heavy or waterproof makeup, consider using a dedicated makeup remover designed for waterproof products for more effective removal.
