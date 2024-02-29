ADVERTISEMENT
5 health dangers of shisha smoking that make it more harmful than cigarettes

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that smoking shisha or hookah is more dangerous than cigarettes?

The health dangers of smoking shisha/hookah [mvment]

It originated in India and is popular around the world especially in Arab countries.

The shisha pipe consists of a tobacco and coal head, a water bowl, and a hose with a mouthpiece. Smoke passes through the pipe and is filtered by the water before reaching the smoker.

Shisha tobacco is frequently flavoured with options such as mint and apple. Some brands even provide non-tobacco choices.

Shisha smoking is common in social gatherings, and it is typically shared by groups of four or five people. It is dangerous because the smoke contains numerous toxic compounds, such as carbon monoxide, nicotine, and tar.

These substances can cause a range of health issues, including:

Carbon monoxide competes with oxygen in the blood, leading to cell damage.

Nicotine and other chemicals can damage the heart and lungs and increase the risk of cancer.

health dangers of smoking shisha [guardiannigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Evidence suggests shisha smoking is a risk factor for lung. Smoke can decrease lung function and capacity.

Using a dirty pipe or sharing one with other smokers is dangerous. It could increase your chances of contracting a condition like the flu, tuberculosis, herpes, hepatitis, or COVID-19.

Shisha smoking, like cigarette smoking, releases substantial quantities of nicotine. Nicotine is the habit-forming substance in tobacco that keeps people smoking.

The tobacco in a hookah pipe is more harmful than that in a cigarette. The water in the hookah cools the smoking but does not remove the poisons. Hookah smokers may inhale more tobacco smoke than cigarette users. That's because a single hookah smoking session can take an hour or more.

Shisha smoking contains aldehyde compounds, carbon monoxide, and tar, which are 4–30 times more potent than cigarette smoking. These substances are known to cause oxidative stress, genotoxic effects, carbon monoxide poisoning, and carcinogenesis.

