Daily routines to keep your organs healthy

In our day to day lives, our organs works actively to keep us moving with our daily activities.

The liver breaks down harmful substances in our body, excreting waste into our blood, the kidney cleanse our blood of the waste, and our heart pumps the blood throughout the body.

This shows that people with a liver, kidney or heart problem also have an increased risk of having problems with other organs—diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking or being overweight can contribute to the risk.

It also means that if we make efforts to improve the health of one organ, we’re simultaneously improving our overall health.

Below are daily routines to keep your organs healthy;

- Drink at least four to six glasses per day. If you are dehydrated, toxins can build up and affect your kidneys and your liver. While hydration keeps your blood vessels open to help blood travel freely, dehydration can make your blood thicker and more difficult for your organs to detoxify.

- Never take more than 4 eggs per week.

- Never eat fruits after a meal. Fruits should be eaten before meals.

- Don't take tea during the menstruation period.

- Don't eat tomatoes with an empty stomach.

- Do not charge your handphone or any device next to you when you are sleeping.

- Don't drink more than 2 cups of coffee a day, may cause insomnia and gastric.

- Eat less oily food. It takes 5-7 hours to digest them, making you feel tired.

- After 5pm eat less.

- Eat these six types of food to make you happy: banana, grapefruit, spinach, pumpkin, peach.

- Sleeping less than 8 hours a day may deteriorate our brain function. Taking an afternoon rest for half an hour will keep our youthful look.

- Cooked tomatoes have better healing properties than raw tomatoes.

- Hot lemon water can sustain your health and make you live longer.

Clinical tests have proven hot lemon water works. This type of lemon extract treatment will only destroy the malignant cells, it does not affect healthy cells. Citric acid and lemon polyphenol inside lemon juice, can help reduce high blood pressure, effective prevention of deep vein thrombosis, improve blood circulation, and reduce blood clots.

