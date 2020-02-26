Though there isn’t an accurate way to do this, paediatricians do use this child height predictor formula to make an estimate and calculate your child's adult height.

Here is the formula, shared by Bright Side, to help you get an idea of how tall your child will be. All you need is the height of the mother and father (in centimetres), and the gender of the child.

Child height predictor: how to calculate a child's adult height

Child height predictor: How you can easily predict your child's adult height

How To Calculate A Boy's Height

Here's how you do it:

So, if the dad’s height is 180 cm and the mom’s height is 163 cm, this is how you’ll calculate it:

Add the father and the mother’s height in centimeters (180 + 163 = 343) Divide the sum by 2 (343 ÷ 2 = 171.5) Add 6.5 (171.5 + 6.5 = 178 cm)

How To Calculate A Girl's Height

Child height predictor: How you can easily predict your child's adult height

Here's how you do it:

So, if the dad’s height is 180 cm and the mom’s height is 163 cm, this is how you’ll calculate it:

Add the father and the mother’s height in centimeters (180 + 163 = 343) Divide the sum by 2 (343 ÷ 2 = 171.5) Subtract 6.5 (171.5 - 6.5 = 165 cm)

Again, these equations won't be 100% accurate, but they'll give you a good idea of how tall your child might be. Our role as parents is to help our child reach their maximum height.

How to help your child grow taller.

Child height predictor: How you can easily predict your child's adult height

Though your child’s height is largely determined by genetics, there are many ways you can help him reach his maximum height. Here are some tips from LiveStrong on how to do just that.

Proper nutrition

Feeding your child the right foods is crucial for their growth. Feed them a balanced diet of nutritious foods and make sure that they’re staying hydrated as well.

Sufficient sleep

Bodies recharge, repair, and grow the most during sleep. Toddlers should get 10-13 hours of sleep each night, while school-age kids and preteens need 10-12 hours of sleep. Teens should get 8 1/2-9 1/2 hours of sleep. Encourage your child to maintain a regular sleep schedule, even on the weekends.

Staying active

Exercise doesn’t just help your child keep obesity at bay, but also helps with your child’s growth. Your child should get at least 60 minutes of exercise every day.

Consult a pediatrician

If you notice that your child’s growth has slowed, check with a professional, as a medical problem could be causing it.

Be sure to check out theAfricaparent Community for more insightful stories, questions, and answers from parents and experts alike. If you have any insights, questions or comments regarding the topic, please share them in our Comment box below.

Also read: How to Grow Taller: What Parents Can Do to Help Their Children Reach Their Full Height Potential

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com