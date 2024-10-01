Can seeds germinate in your body if swallowed? Here's what you should know

Stomach acid and enzymes

Once swallowed, the seed moves down the oesophaguss to the stomach. The digestive acids and enzymes in the stomach will start to break down some of the seed’s outer coating, though usually not enough to cause any problems.

Lack of oxygen and light

Germination requires oxygen, moisture, and sometimes light. While moisture is present in the digestive tract, oxygen and light are not. This lack of essential conditions makes germination inside the body nearly impossible.

Rapid passage through the digestive tract

The digestive process moves food (including seeds) through the stomach and intestines relatively quickly, usually within 1 to 3 days. This doesn't give seeds enough time to absorb water, swell, and begin sprouting, as they would in soil.

Excreted through stool

Seeds that are not fully digested will usually pass through the intestines and be excreted in your stool within a few days. The process is natural and generally goes unnoticed.