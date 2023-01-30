ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page beats Micheal B Jordan and Chris Hemsworth to be world's most handsome man

Temi Iwalaiye

Who are the world's finest men?

Rege is the most handsome man in the world [Instagram/regejeanpage]
Rege is the most handsome man in the world [Instagram/regejeanpage]

According to science, Rege-Jean Page is the world's most handsome man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to British plastic surgeon Julian De Silva, the 34-year-old British actor, who acts as Lady Danbury's cousin Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the first season of Netflix's Bridgerton (2020), has the highest level of facial symmetry. This is really no surprise as many women drooled over his good looks.

Page was said to be 93.65% close to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which assesses physical perfection.

This standard proves that beauty is not in the eyes of the beholder, but it is mathematical just like in architecture. The Golden Ratio, a ratio of 1:1.618 is found in the proportions of the Egyptian pyramids and our eyes are more drawn to objects with these proportions.

Who are the other good-looking men in the world?

Actor Chris Hemsworth popular for his role in Marvel Comics as Thor, the god of thunder scored 93.53%.

Michael B. Jordan, who is also famous for his role as Creed scored 93.46%.

Harry Styles, a British musician, came in fourth with a score of 92.30 per cent.

The plastic surgeon also believes the most beautiful woman in the world is Jodie Comer, an actress in the US series, ‘Killing Eve’.

Though last year, it revealed that it was supermodel, Bella Hadid.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

5 interesting health benefits of Sago worms

5 interesting health benefits of Sago worms

5 things you probably didn’t know about Buchi Emecheta, the author of 'The Joys of Motherhood'

5 things you probably didn’t know about Buchi Emecheta, the author of 'The Joys of Motherhood'

5 things to note while planning a romantic getaway

5 things to note while planning a romantic getaway

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page beats Micheal B Jordan and Chris Hemsworth to be world's most handsome man

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page beats Micheal B Jordan and Chris Hemsworth to be world's most handsome man

20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Saskay

5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Saskay

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some people will prefer lips pink [dailynigerian]

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Nipple stimulation is enough to achieve climax

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it