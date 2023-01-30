Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page beats Micheal B Jordan and Chris Hemsworth to be world's most handsome man

According to British plastic surgeon Julian De Silva, the 34-year-old British actor, who acts as Lady Danbury's cousin Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the first season of Netflix's Bridgerton (2020), has the highest level of facial symmetry. This is really no surprise as many women drooled over his good looks.

Page was said to be 93.65% close to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which assesses physical perfection.

This standard proves that beauty is not in the eyes of the beholder, but it is mathematical just like in architecture. The Golden Ratio, a ratio of 1:1.618 is found in the proportions of the Egyptian pyramids and our eyes are more drawn to objects with these proportions.

Who are the other good-looking men in the world?

Actor Chris Hemsworth popular for his role in Marvel Comics as Thor, the god of thunder scored 93.53%.

Michael B. Jordan, who is also famous for his role as Creed scored 93.46%.

Harry Styles, a British musician, came in fourth with a score of 92.30 per cent.

The plastic surgeon also believes the most beautiful woman in the world is Jodie Comer, an actress in the US series, ‘Killing Eve’.