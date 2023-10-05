Breast cancer risk factors can vary, and some are beyond your control.
Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it
Breast cancer isn’t a death sentence; when detected early you maximize your chances of surviving this dreaded condition
However, there are factors that can influence your risk and steps to minimize it:
1. Gender and Age: Women are at higher risk, and risk increases with age. Regular breast cancer screenings are essential.
2. Family History: A strong family history of breast cancer may increase your risk. Discuss this with a healthcare provider.
3. Genetics: BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations increase risk. Genetic testing and counseling can help assess your risk.
4. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Long-term use of HRT may increase risk. Discuss the pros and cons with your doctor.
5. Reproductive History: Early menstruation, late menopause, and having your first child after 30 can increase risk.
6. Lifestyle Factors: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, limiting alcohol intake, and avoiding smoking.
7. Breastfeeding: Breastfeeding may reduce the risk of breast cancer.
8. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity is linked to higher breast cancer risk. Try to maintain a healthy weight through diet and exercise.
9. Regular Screening: Early detection is key. Follow recommended screening guidelines for mammograms and self-exams.
Risk factors can interact in complex ways, and genetics play a significant role.
It's important to discuss your individual risk with a healthcare provider and follow their recommendations for screening and prevention.
