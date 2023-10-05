ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Breast cancer isn’t a death sentence; when detected early you maximize your chances of surviving this dreaded condition

Breast Cancer Awareness. mastectomy.japatino / Getty Images
Breast Cancer Awareness. mastectomy.japatino / Getty Images

Breast cancer risk factors can vary, and some are beyond your control.

Recommended articles

However, there are factors that can influence your risk and steps to minimize it:

1. Gender and Age: Women are at higher risk, and risk increases with age. Regular breast cancer screenings are essential.

2. Family History: A strong family history of breast cancer may increase your risk. Discuss this with a healthcare provider.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Genetics: BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations increase risk. Genetic testing and counseling can help assess your risk.

4. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Long-term use of HRT may increase risk. Discuss the pros and cons with your doctor.

5. Reproductive History: Early menstruation, late menopause, and having your first child after 30 can increase risk.

6. Lifestyle Factors: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, limiting alcohol intake, and avoiding smoking.

7. Breastfeeding: Breastfeeding may reduce the risk of breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity is linked to higher breast cancer risk. Try to maintain a healthy weight through diet and exercise.

9. Regular Screening: Early detection is key. Follow recommended screening guidelines for mammograms and self-exams.

Risk factors can interact in complex ways, and genetics play a significant role.

It's important to discuss your individual risk with a healthcare provider and follow their recommendations for screening and prevention.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer this is what she wants you to do

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer this is what she wants you to do

Google celebrates world teachers’ day with special doodle

Google celebrates world teachers’ day with special doodle

Here is how to fast according to your menstrual cycle

Here is how to fast according to your menstrual cycle

7 positions that can help ease your menstrual cramps

7 positions that can help ease your menstrual cramps

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card

10 ways to support someone with depression

10 ways to support someone with depression

Morning-after pill: How often should women take this contraceptive?

Morning-after pill: How often should women take this contraceptive?

Debunking queefing myths, and separating fact from fiction

Debunking queefing myths, and separating fact from fiction

Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What happens when you don't wash your bra [huffpost]

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

Kidney

Aside from smoking and drinking, these factors could be damaging your kidneys

Switch up your bedtime routine habits for glow-inducing beauty sleep [Pinterest]

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

Vaginal health

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?