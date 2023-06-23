Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Restaurateur and chef Hilda Baci became incredibly famous after she planned and executed a very famous cook-a-thon. She trended worldwide and got recognition from local and international media and personalities.

Just last week, Guinness World Records announced that she broke the record for the longest cook-a-thon. Web traffic from Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon crashed their website, and the tweet announcing Hilda as the winner had their highest engagement ever. We write all this to say that Hilda is now as famous as they come.

Her Instagram followers have been increasing astronomically, and her engagement is the envy of any influencer or content creator.

Even though Hilda Baci is famous for being a chef, she is a style icon in her own right. Her sense of fashion and style is certainly enviable and inspirational, as can be gleaned from her Instagram.

Her love for big braids is evident, and that’s why we have four hairstyles she loves that we think you will do well to copy them.

1. Cornrows of different sizes

This cornrow usually has one big braid and one small one beside it.

This is one of Hilda’s favourite hairstyles; it’s the one she opted for during the cook-a-thon. It would take less than two hours, and you would end up looking gorgeous.

2. Low bun stitch cornrow

Stitch cornrows are also quite on trend; they look neat and gorgeous. Instead of leaving the end of the braids, you can pack them into a professional bob as Hilda does.

3. Big cornrows

This is especially important when you don’t know what to do with your hair or you are very busy; it packs your hair neatly. Hilda obviously loves it, and she has been spotted on it many times.

4. Fulani braids

Hilda loves her Fulani braids.