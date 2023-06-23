ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are not sure what hairstyle to make on your next hair appointment, then you should take a page from Hilda Baci's beauty files.

Simple and stylish braids inspired by Hilda Baci [Instagram/hildabaci]
Simple and stylish braids inspired by Hilda Baci [Instagram/hildabaci]

Recommended articles

Restaurateur and chef Hilda Baci became incredibly famous after she planned and executed a very famous cook-a-thon. She trended worldwide and got recognition from local and international media and personalities.

Just last week, Guinness World Records announced that she broke the record for the longest cook-a-thon. Web traffic from Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon crashed their website, and the tweet announcing Hilda as the winner had their highest engagement ever. We write all this to say that Hilda is now as famous as they come.

Her Instagram followers have been increasing astronomically, and her engagement is the envy of any influencer or content creator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Hilda Baci is famous for being a chef, she is a style icon in her own right. Her sense of fashion and style is certainly enviable and inspirational, as can be gleaned from her Instagram.

Her love for big braids is evident, and that’s why we have four hairstyles she loves that we think you will do well to copy them.

This cornrow usually has one big braid and one small one beside it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of Hilda’s favourite hairstyles; it’s the one she opted for during the cook-a-thon. It would take less than two hours, and you would end up looking gorgeous.

Stitch cornrows are also quite on trend; they look neat and gorgeous. Instead of leaving the end of the braids, you can pack them into a professional bob as Hilda does.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is especially important when you don’t know what to do with your hair or you are very busy; it packs your hair neatly. Hilda obviously loves it, and she has been spotted on it many times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda loves her Fulani braids.

Sometimes, she makes it simple by making straight braids. Other times, she adds some flare to it by making different designs with it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

5 envy-worthy streetwear combos you should try

5 envy-worthy streetwear combos you should try

The dos and don'ts of dressing fashionably during rainy season

The dos and don'ts of dressing fashionably during rainy season

Men’s Mental Health: How can men feel better when life gets tough?

Men’s Mental Health: How can men feel better when life gets tough?

3 ways to educate your girl child about menstruation

3 ways to educate your girl child about menstruation

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

5 women share the dangers of using contraceptives to avoid pregnancy

5 women share the dangers of using contraceptives to avoid pregnancy

Pulse Sports

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All you need to know about male menopause? [Men'shealth]

All you need to know about male menopause

Hot showers may feel soothing but the benefits of cold water for your hair are truly remarkable. (photocredit: Her Campus)

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

Achieving a radiant complexion can be as simple as incorporating a few creative techniques into your regular skincare routine. (Credit: Black Girl Health)

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

How to look beautiful even when broke [istockphoto]

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke