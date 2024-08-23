ADVERTISEMENT
Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

Temi Iwalaiye

The second-largest diamond in the world has been discovered in Botswana.

The second largest diamond [aljazzera]
The second largest diamond [aljazzera]

A 2,492-carat diamond has been discovered in Botswana at a mine owned by Canadian firm Lucara Diamond.

The discovery happened at Karowe mine, about 500 km north of Botswana's capital, Gaborone. Botswana's government claims it is the largest diamond ever discovered in the southern African state.

“We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond,” William Lamb, president and CEO of Lucara, said in a statement to the BBC.

This find not only showcases the remarkable potential of our Karowe Mine but also upholds our strategic investment in cutting-edge [X-ray transmission] technology,” he added.

Botswana is one of the world's largest diamond producers, accounting for 20% of total production last year, according to GlobalData.

This marks the world's second-largest discovery, following the first largest diamond ever discovered—a 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905.

Rough cullinan diamond [wikipedia]
Rough cullinan diamond [wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

It was discovered by Thomas Powell in the Premier Mine in Cullinan, South Africa. It was named after the mine's owner, Sir Thomas Cullinan, and presented to King Edward VII as a symbol of loyalty and attachment to his monarchy.

The Asscher brothers sliced the diamond into nine huge stones and several smaller ones, promising to keep it among the Crown's historic jewels as an heirloom.

It's quite interesting to note that most of the diamonds discovered were found by non-Africans, potentially benefiting them rather than the indigenous people.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

