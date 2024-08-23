Botswana discovers the world's second-largest diamond—but where was the first found?

The discovery happened at Karowe mine, about 500 km north of Botswana's capital, Gaborone. Botswana's government claims it is the largest diamond ever discovered in the southern African state.

“We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond,” William Lamb, president and CEO of Lucara, said in a statement to the BBC.

“This find not only showcases the remarkable potential of our Karowe Mine but also upholds our strategic investment in cutting-edge [X-ray transmission] technology,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Botswana is one of the world's largest diamond producers, accounting for 20% of total production last year, according to GlobalData.

The world largest diamond ever discovered

This marks the world's second-largest discovery, following the first largest diamond ever discovered—a 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

It was discovered by Thomas Powell in the Premier Mine in Cullinan, South Africa. It was named after the mine's owner, Sir Thomas Cullinan, and presented to King Edward VII as a symbol of loyalty and attachment to his monarchy.

The Asscher brothers sliced the diamond into nine huge stones and several smaller ones, promising to keep it among the Crown's historic jewels as an heirloom.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian celebrities with expensive jewellery collections