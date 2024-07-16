RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

Amos Robi

A positive mood and lower stress levels enhance blood flow, giving your skin a healthier, more radiant appearance.

Happy woman (BusinessuiteOnline)
Happy woman (BusinessuiteOnline)

The impacts of stress and mood on the body are profound. When you successfully reduce stress and improve your mood, you’ll notice significant changes in your physical and mental health. Here are the key body changes you can expect:

Recommended articles

Chronic stress can lead to hypertension, but reducing stress helps normalize blood pressure levels, decreasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

A positive mood and lower stress levels contribute to a healthier heart rate, reducing the strain on your cardiovascular system.

Stress weakens the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections. Lower stress levels enhance your body's ability to fight off illnesses, leading to fewer colds and other infections.

When your stress levels are low, your body can recover from illnesses and injuries more quickly.

Happy woman (African Liberty)
Happy woman (African Liberty) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to be a smart wife in the 21st century

Stress often exacerbates skin conditions like acne and eczema. By reducing stress, you may see clearer and healthier skin.

A positive mood and lower stress levels enhance blood flow, giving your skin a healthier, more radiant appearance.

Stress often leads to emotional eating and cravings for unhealthy foods. With reduced stress, you’re more likely to make healthier food choices and maintain a balanced diet.

Lower stress levels can help regulate your metabolism, making it easier to manage your weight and avoid stress-related weight gain.

Chronic stress can cause muscle tension and pain, particularly in the neck, shoulders, and back. Reducing stress helps relax these muscles, alleviating pain and discomfort.

A positive mood can enhance body awareness and posture, reducing strain on your muscles and joints.

Happy couple
Happy couple Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

Stress can negatively impact your digestive system, leading to issues like indigestion, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Lowering stress can improve digestive function and reduce these symptoms.

Improved mood can help regulate your appetite, preventing overeating or loss of appetite due to stress.

Lower stress and a positive mood can increase your overall energy levels, allowing you to be more active and productive throughout the day.

By managing stress, you can combat chronic fatigue and enjoy more sustained energy.

Cortisol, the stress hormone, can wreak havoc on your body when levels are too high. Reducing stress helps balance cortisol levels, improving overall hormonal health.

Lower stress levels and improved mood help balance neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, enhancing emotional stability.

A happy man
A happy man Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 11 essential hacks for persons living alone

Reduced stress and improved mood can lead to better concentration and mental clarity, making it easier to stay focused on tasks.

Chronic stress can impair memory function, but lowering stress levels can improve your ability to retain and recall information.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is the most expensive house on earth - but it can not be bought or sold

This is the most expensive house on earth - but it can not be bought or sold

Is wearing a corset the secret to a slimmer waist?

Is wearing a corset the secret to a slimmer waist?

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

How to sensitively handle your coworker with body odour

How to sensitively handle your coworker with body odour

Wedding ring tattoos are becoming new symbol of love for married couples

Wedding ring tattoos are becoming new symbol of love for married couples

Why you should keep your relationship a secret from your parents

Why you should keep your relationship a secret from your parents

Polo Fine Jewellery forges official retail partnerships with FOPE and Pomellato

Polo Fine Jewellery forges official retail partnerships with FOPE and Pomellato

NBA Nigeria hosts the First Jn. NBA/WNBA Elite Camp

NBA Nigeria hosts the First Jn. NBA/WNBA Elite Camp

DND Party Buzz: How friends partied with Jägermeister

DND Party Buzz: How friends partied with Jägermeister

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of Christians in 2024

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of Christians in 2024

5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic mid 2024

5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic mid 2024

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Feet should be washed daily with warm water and shower gel [Life Hacker]

These body parts you rarely wash have a lot of bacteria

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?

Emotions that could kill you [istockphoto]

These 5 popular emotions could kill you

What to do after a snakebite? [Tom's Guide]

Here's what to do after a snakebite