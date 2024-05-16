Scientists say afternoon naps should only last this long or you'll wake up tired

Here’s what science says about the right length of time to nap

The Power Nap (10–20 minutes)

This nap is important when you are tired in the afternoon or you are battling a bad hangover. It makes you more focused and well-rested since you don’t get into the REM stages of sleep. It’s called a power nap for a reason.

The Creative Nap (30 minutes)

Are you running out of ideas or unable to study? Research suggests that a 30-minute nap can enhance mood, motivation, and problem-solving abilities, which makes it a perfect time for creative or emotional revitalization.

What happens when you nap for more than 30 minutes?

Have you ever woke up for a nap and felt so tired that you didn’t even know what the time of day was? Extended naps might cause "sleep inertia," or transient drowsiness when you wake up. If you have to stay attentive immediately after waking up, this is not an ideal option.

If you take a nap too soon before bed or for more than ninety minutes, it will affect how well you sleep at night.

The best time to take a nap