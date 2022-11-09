When the pancreas can no longer generate insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin, people develop diabetes. Though they are different types, each affects the body in different ways.
Best and worst foods for people with diabetes
You need to be careful about what you put in your mouth if you have diabetes.
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases notes that those with type 2 diabetes need to eat food that contains a range of nutritious like proteins, fats, and carbohydrates to help keep your blood sugar level in your target range and prevent significant swings that can cause type 2 diabetes.
Some of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes include frequent urination and thirst from high blood sugar to fatigue, headaches, and mood swings from low blood sugar, the key is ultimately choosing foods that are naturally rich in nutrients
The best and worst meals for people with diabetes are listed below;
Dairy
You don’t want to eat a lot of fat, keep your portion small.
Best options
The best dairy products include 1% or skim milk, low-fat yoghurt, low-fat cottage cheese or low-fat or nonfat sour cream.
Worst options
You want to stay away from regular yoghurt, ice cream, cottage cheese, sour cream and whole milk.
Fruits
Fruits are good for you if you are diabetic. They give you carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and fibre and are low in salt and sugar.
Best options
The best options are farm fresh fruits, plain frozen fruit, fruit canned without added sugar, and jam without sugar and preservatives.
Worst options
You want to stay away from fruit punch, fruit juice, canned fruits with added sugar and preservatives, and canned fruits with syrup.
Carbohydrates
The body needs carbohydrates but you should make wise decisions.
Best options
Brown rice, oatmeal, millet, or examples of whole grains, baked sweet potato and food prepared with whole grains.
Worst options
Grains that have been processed, like white rice or white flour, cereals that are high in sugar and low in complete grains, white bread and, fried potato.
Vegetables
Eat a lot of vegetables if you are diabetic because they have low fat and salt.
Best options
The best vegetables are fresh and green ones like spinach, lettuce, onions, carrots and kale.
Worst options
Your worst options are canned vegetables that have a lot of salt or vegetables made with cheese or butter.
Protein
You have a lot of choices when it comes to protein.
Best options
According to the American Diabetes Association: Plant-based proteins including tofu, beans, nuts, seafood and fish, poultry, including chicken (choose the breast meat) eggs, and low-fat dairy, are some of the options for protein.
Worst options
The worst kind of protein is fried meat, meat that has a lot of fat like chicken ribs, cheese, pork, fried fish and poultry with skin.
