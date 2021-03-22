Studies have shown that, in addition to exercise and dieting, eating different varieties of fruit is one of the best ways to get rid of belly fat as well as weight loss.

This is because, fruits are rich in both nutrients and minerals that naturally, you can’t get elsewhere even from supplements.

Additionally, further studies have shown that fruits do not only help with better and proper digestion of food, they also aid in balancing blood sugar which usually helps in burning belly fat, and weight loss.

How to lose belly fat in weeks

Here are five unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

1. Red grapefruit

Researchers have attributed the effects of fat burning foods to a combination of phytochemicals and vitamin C in the grapefruit.

And according to a printed study in the journal Metabolism, eating half a grapefruit before meals may help reduce belly fat and cholesterol levels.

As a matter of fact, participants who partook in the six-week study saw their waist shrink by an inch after eating red grapefruit with every meal.

2. Apples

When it comes to health benefits, apples are royalty.

Rich in abundant nutrients which help with your immune system, apples are a great fruit for having a flatter belly and weight loss because of its high fiber content and phytonutrients.

Studies have shown that fiber and phytonutrients help slow digestion of food thereby making you feel full for longer and they help in balancing the production of blood sugar by not spiking it unnecessarily which can lead to weight gain and other diseases such as diabetes.

3. Tomatoes

Although tomatoes are generally known for cooking, they are packed with a whole lot of vitamin c and phytonutrients that make them effective when it comes to getting rid of belly fat.

Studies have shown that vitamin C is what enables our bodies to burn fat that is already stored with exercise. And the phytonutrient carotenoid serves as an antioxidant for our body that helps with losing weight and cardiovascular health.

4. Watermelon

When you’re trying to lose inches around your waist, low-calorie foods that fill you up, such as watermelon, can aid your weight loss efforts.

The summertime favorite is a refreshing treat that helps satisfy your sweet tooth while providing some key vitamins and antioxidants. Although research on watermelon’s direct effects on losing belly fat is not very popular, it still doesn't change the fact that the fruit makes a healthy addition to a weight loss plan.

5. Pineapple

Studies have shown that pineapple, which is a nutrient-rich fruit containing vitamin C, manganese, thiamine, copper, fiber and vitamin B-6, can flatten your tummy, prevent stomach distention and help your body burn a few extra calories.

Additionally, the fruit contains one very important enzyme: bromelain, which is found in the stem and within the juice of a pineapple. This enzyme metabolizes protein, contributing to a number of health benefits, including a flatter abdomen.