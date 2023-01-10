They are not entirely new, but they will become more prominent in the new year,
Beauty Forecast: These hairstyles will trend in 2023
Right off the bat, we can already see some hair trends forming.
Making predictions about what will happen in the year is part of the fun of the New Year and January.
These are some of them;
Permed sleeked bun / Fringe ponytail
Everyone knows that natural hair is not easy to deal with and many people have detransitioned and now relaxed their hair. We predict that many people will embrace the trend of packing their hair in a bun.
Some might even add a fringe to their ponytail for a pow wow! effect.
Wavy wigs
Will this be the year people get tired of bone straight wigs and bob wigs and go with more wavy curly type hairs? Watch and see.
Natural hair wigs
We might see a comeback of those big curly natural hair wigs which were on the back burner all through 2022. We are already seeing a little of it and we know we would see more.
Fulani braids and cornrows
Two two-stepped Fulani braids and cornrows will surely come back to the hair cycle this year.
Doubt me? Let’s watch and see.
Bald blondie
Women will continue their quest for hairstyles that won’t stress them, so we expect to see many women cut their hair and dye it.
