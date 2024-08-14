ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Are you rapidly losing your hair? Here's how to stop that with beetroot

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Hair loss is a common concern that can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender. Whether it's due to stress, nutritional deficiencies, or hormonal changes, losing hair can be distressing.

Beetroot- {Healthline}
Beetroot- {Healthline}

However, nature offers a variety of remedies to help combat this issue, and one of the most effective and underrated is beetroot. Rich in essential nutrients, beetroot is not only beneficial for your overall health but also for maintaining strong and healthy hair.

Recommended articles

Beetroot is a powerhouse of nutrients that are essential for healthy hair growth. Here's how it works:

  • Rich in iron
ADVERTISEMENT

Iron is crucial for blood circulation, which in turn affects the health of your scalp and hair follicles. Poor blood circulation can lead to hair thinning and loss. Beetroot is high in iron, which helps improve blood flow to the scalp, ensuring that your hair follicles receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to stay healthy and strong.

  • Packed with vitamins and minerals

Beetroot is loaded with vitamins such as A, C, and B6, along with minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. These nutrients are essential for hair health as they strengthen the hair shaft, prevent breakage, and promote new hair growth.

Beets [Healthline]
Beets [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria
  • Detoxifies the scalp
ADVERTISEMENT

The antioxidants in beetroot help cleanse the scalp by removing toxins and impurities that can block hair follicles and hinder hair growth. A clean, healthy scalp is essential for preventing hair loss and promoting the growth of new, healthy hair.

  • Boosts collagen production

Vitamin C found in beetroot aids in the production of collagen, a protein that is vital for hair strength and elasticity. Collagen helps prevent hair from becoming brittle and breaking, thus reducing hair loss.

  • Balances scalp pH

Beetroot can help balance the pH level of your scalp, reducing dandruff and other scalp conditions that can contribute to hair loss. A balanced scalp environment is crucial for maintaining healthy hair follicles and promoting hair growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few ways you can incorporate beetroot into your hair care routine to combat hair loss:

Beetroot juice for hair

  • Ingredients: 1 medium-sized beetroot, 1 tablespoon of ginger juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
  • Method: Extract juice from the beetroot using a juicer or blender. Add ginger juice and lemon juice to the beetroot juice. Mix well and apply it directly to your scalp. Massage gently for 10-15 minutes, then leave it on for another 30 minutes. Rinse off with a mild shampoo. This treatment can be done once or twice a week.
Beetroot juice [LinkedIn]
Beetroot juice [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Beetroot hair mask

  • Ingredients: 2 medium-sized beetroots, 2 tablespoons of yogurt, 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
  • Method: Blend the beetroots into a smooth paste and mix in the yogurt and olive oil. Apply the mask to your scalp and hair, ensuring it covers all areas. Leave it on for 45 minutes to an hour, then rinse off with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo. This mask nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from the roots, reducing hair loss.
Beetroot-yoghurt- {michelle picker cooks}
Beetroot-yoghurt- {michelle picker cooks} Beetroot-yoghurt- {michelle picker cooks} Pulse Ghana

Beetroot is a natural, affordable, and effective remedy for combatting hair loss and promoting healthy hair growth.

By incorporating beetroot into your diet and hair care routine, you can provide your hair with the essential nutrients it needs to stay strong, vibrant, and resilient against hair loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistency is key, so make these treatments a regular part of your routine to see the best results.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Are you rapidly losing your hair? Here's how to stop that with beetroot

Are you rapidly losing your hair? Here's how to stop that with beetroot

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

This is the best sex position ever - How eagle sex position guarantees orgasms

This is the best sex position ever - How eagle sex position guarantees orgasms

How to fight sexual weakness and low sperm count using raisins

How to fight sexual weakness and low sperm count using raisins

Don't throw your wine cork away, it could be very useful at the beach

Don't throw your wine cork away, it could be very useful at the beach

If you have this item in your bathroom, you need to throw it out right now

If you have this item in your bathroom, you need to throw it out right now

A sociopath may be living right next to you — here's how to recognise them

A sociopath may be living right next to you — here's how to recognise them

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

Why mosquitoes make buzzing noises in our ears at night

Why mosquitoes make buzzing noises in our ears at night

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Here's the best time to exercise to reduce blood sugar

Here's the best time to exercise to reduce blood sugar

4 facts about women every man needs to know

4 facts about women every man needs to know

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The golden blood is extremely valuable [Hella Life]

This blood type is so rare that only 43 people have it in the world

The male biological clock [huff post]

Male biological clock: Here's the age sperm quality in men starts declining

The cortisol face is a signal that cannot be ignored [Healthline]

How to know if someone is stressed just by looking at their face

Excess facial hair can be annoying [iStock]

3 natural ways to permanently remove facial hair