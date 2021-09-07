All you need to know about yeast infection

The yeast cell multiplying leads to itching, swelling and irritation.

How do you know you have a yeast infection?

Firstly, your vagina itches a lot, then there is swelling around your vulva (the opening of your vagina), you also feel a burning sensation during sex, redness and swelling in the vagina, vagina rash, and thick white vaginal discharges.

So, what causes a yeast infection?

Yeast infections can be caused by using antibiotics because they reduce the number of bacteria in the body, even good bacteria.

It is also caused by pregnancy because it comes with hormonal imbalances that can cause yeast infections; hormonal imbalances that occur when your menstrual period is getting closer; diabetes; eating a lot of sugary foods, weak immune system, stress, and lack of sleep.

Men can also have a yeast infection. When men get it, it is called a penile yeast infection. When contracted, men may notice redness and white patches around their penis. It also burns and itches.

Although yeast infection is not a sexually transmitted infection, it can be gotten during unprotected sex. Either vaginal or oral. It is not a sexually transmitted infection because you do not need to have sex to contract it.

So how do you treat it?

Homemade remedies and pharmaceutical drugs can be used to treat yeast infections.

Some homemade remedies are tree tea oil, garlic, coconut oil, plain yoghurt can be used, the downside is you might be allergic to these homemade remedies. So, try to see a doctor.

Lifestyle habits also prevents contracting these diseases. You should eat a balanced diet, good nutrition is important; wear underwear made from natural fibersA like cotton, linen, and silk; wash your underwear in hot water; do not sit around in wet clothes or underwear, and avoid tight pants, leggings or tights.