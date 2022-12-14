According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during s*x?

Five minutes is just right

In 2005, one of the most well-known and comprehensive research was carried out across several countries. The result is that a typical sexual encounter lasted just under five and a half minutes.

In 2008, a study that consulted therapists who identify sexual disorders divided the findings into various categories based on the reported length of intercourse by their patients. The information further supported the notion that three to seven minutes were sufficient, while seven to thirteen minutes were regarded as exceptional.

Less than three minutes is a red flag

Unhappy couple who have not been having enough sex [Credit: Ebony] Pulse Nigeria

According to the same study, durations of less than three minutes may cause clinical concern, while durations of more than 10 minutes were typically considered to be "too long."

Some problems with the studies

There are some problems with this study.

Firstly, sex shouldn't be about racing against a clock but pleasuring each other.

Secondly, they did not consider foreplay or other forms of sexual interaction outside the penile and vaginal.

Also, a 2020 study that concentrated on heterosexual women discovered that it typically took about thirteen and a half minutes to achieve orgasm—a duration that could have been considered "too lengthy" under the 2008 study's standards.

What to do if you want to have quicker orgasms?

Try different positions to intensify orgasms. Mutual and individual masturbation can stimulate both of you faster. Having a clear conversation with your spouse about what you need to experience orgasm.

Men who want to stay in bed longer should;