SkinX Skin, Drinks event unveils glowing success, introduces Korean Skincare Marvel

Held at the exquisite THE SCOPE BY PIER LAGOS , the event drew skincare enthusiasts, influencers, and professionals for an unforgettable evening.

The highlight of the night was the official introduction of the much-anticipated Korean skincare brand, 'eyeNlip,' proudly owned by BeautyNetKorea. Attendees were treated to an exclusive sneak peek into the innovative and luxurious world of 'eyeNlip,' showcasing a range of skincare marvels set to revolutionize the Nigerian beauty landscape.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The SkinX Experience: Radiance and Connections

From the moment the doors opened at 3 pm, the venue buzzed with excitement. The event seamlessly blended skincare expertise with social elegance, offering a unique platform for attendees to connect, share insights, and celebrate the beauty of healthy skin. The ambiance was vibrant, with a carefully curated playlist setting the tone for a night of radiance.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Glowing Success and Anticipation for the Future

As the event unfolded, attendees immersed themselves in engaging skincare discussions, tried sample products from 'eyeNlip,' and savored delightful skincare-themed cocktails. The success of the maiden edition has set the stage for future SkinX Skin and Drinks events, promising even more radiant experiences.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Looking Ahead: Next Year's SkinX Skin and Drinks

The SkinX community expressed their gratitude for the memorable night, and anticipation is already building for next year's event. With the introduction of 'eyeNlip' and the growing success of SkinX, the future promises a continued celebration of skin care, connections, and the ever-growing skincare community.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

In the world of skincare, the SkinX Skin and Drinks event has emerged as a beacon of radiance, leaving attendees eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this transformative Skin care journey.

---