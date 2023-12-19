ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

SkinX Skin, Drinks event unveils glowing success, introduces Korean Skincare Marvel

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySkinXSkin

SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea

Recommended articles

Held at the exquisite THE SCOPE BY PIER LAGOS , the event drew skincare enthusiasts, influencers, and professionals for an unforgettable evening.

The highlight of the night was the official introduction of the much-anticipated Korean skincare brand, 'eyeNlip,' proudly owned by BeautyNetKorea. Attendees were treated to an exclusive sneak peek into the innovative and luxurious world of 'eyeNlip,' showcasing a range of skincare marvels set to revolutionize the Nigerian beauty landscape.

SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria

From the moment the doors opened at 3 pm, the venue buzzed with excitement. The event seamlessly blended skincare expertise with social elegance, offering a unique platform for attendees to connect, share insights, and celebrate the beauty of healthy skin. The ambiance was vibrant, with a carefully curated playlist setting the tone for a night of radiance.

SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria

As the event unfolded, attendees immersed themselves in engaging skincare discussions, tried sample products from 'eyeNlip,' and savored delightful skincare-themed cocktails. The success of the maiden edition has set the stage for future SkinX Skin and Drinks events, promising even more radiant experiences.

SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria

The SkinX community expressed their gratitude for the memorable night, and anticipation is already building for next year's event. With the introduction of 'eyeNlip' and the growing success of SkinX, the future promises a continued celebration of skin care, connections, and the ever-growing skincare community.

SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea
SkinX Skin and drinks event unveils glowing success and introduces Korean Skincare Marvel, 'eyeNlip' by BeautyNetKorea Pulse Nigeria

In the world of skincare, the SkinX Skin and Drinks event has emerged as a beacon of radiance, leaving attendees eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this transformative Skin care journey.

---

#FeatureBySkinXSkin

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SkinX Skin, Drinks event unveils glowing success, introduces Korean Skincare Marvel

SkinX Skin, Drinks event unveils glowing success, introduces Korean Skincare Marvel

Top 10 secure shopping habits to keep the holidays cheerful

Top 10 secure shopping habits to keep the holidays cheerful

10 questions to ask yourself before the new year

10 questions to ask yourself before the new year

5 Christmas traditions you should start with your family

5 Christmas traditions you should start with your family

Here are all the ways waiting 90 days to have sex could help your new relationship

Here are all the ways waiting 90 days to have sex could help your new relationship

'Nothing is Unreal' exceeds expectations in a spectacular debut event

'Nothing is Unreal' exceeds expectations in a spectacular debut event

12 ways to avoid festive season scams

12 ways to avoid festive season scams

How to celebrate Christmas like a true Nigerian

How to celebrate Christmas like a true Nigerian

Top 10 most fashionable male celebrities of 2023

Top 10 most fashionable male celebrities of 2023

Cutting your friends off because you got married is a bad idea, here's why

Cutting your friends off because you got married is a bad idea, here's why

Premium Spirit Meets Premium Performance: Lord’s Dry Gin, Trace, ShowDemCamp elevate music

Premium Spirit Meets Premium Performance: Lord’s Dry Gin, Trace, ShowDemCamp elevate music

DIY Recipes: How to make scones using oat flour

DIY Recipes: How to make scones using oat flour

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You need a skincare routine that helps your skin hold onto moisture [Hello Giggles]

Got dry skin? Glow with pride during harmattan with these skincare routines

Harmattan season in Nigeria

How to survive the harmattan season in Nigeria

Dry hair is common during harmattan [Coilguide]

5 ways to take care of your hair during harmattan

7 must-have items to survive harmattan season

7 must-have items to survive harmattan season