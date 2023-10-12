Today is World Sight Day, a day set aside to increase awareness about attention to vision impairment and blindness. I asked Chat GPT how the world can be kinder to blind people, and here’s what it had to say:

Tactile paving

First off, public spaces—let's make them the Disneyland of accessibility. Imagine streets paved with kindness (and maybe some tactile pavements).

Tactile paving uses raised surfaces like dots, bars, or lozenge bumps to alert blind people of potential dangers or obstacles, such as crossings or train station platforms.

Throw in crosswalks that chat with you and tell you when it's safe to strut your stuff. Who wouldn't want to live in that utopia?

Haptic feedback

Now, let's talk tech. Our blind buddies deserve the latest and greatest gadgets too, right? So, tech wizards, let's make sure our websites aren't just for people with sight.

And hey, how about some funky haptic feedback? Haptic feedback uses physical stimuli like vibration patterns to simulate tactile experiences, such as a vibrating video game controller or a button-clicking sensation on a smartphone screen. Feeling the internet—literally. It's like a virtual high-five for your fingertips!

Audio descriptions

But wait, there's more! Entertainment time. Picture this: audio descriptions that turn movies into epic adventures for everyone. So it’s not just the conversation they hear; they can be aware of other things happening in the scene when watching a movie.

Braille

Braille is alphabet for blind people, and it's how they read. Chat GPT didn’t add this, but can there be braille books too? Braille magazine? Braille romance novels? All books should have a braille version.

Inclusive jobs

And jobs? Companies, hop on the inclusivity train! Adaptive technologies and training programmes for blind employers will be morale boost!