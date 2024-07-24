ADVERTISEMENT
8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences

By prioritising privacy, comfort, hygiene and inclusivity, gyms are creating environments where everyone can pursue their fitness goals confidently and effectively

An AI-generated image of an Interior of a modern gym featuring separate workout rooms for men and women
An AI-generated image of an Interior of a modern gym featuring separate workout rooms for men and women The gym is split into two distinct areas

The fitness industry has seen a remarkable transformation in recent years as gyms across the globe strive to provide a more inclusive, safe, and enjoyable environment for their members.

From policy changes to upgraded facilities, gyms are now prioritising member experience like never before.

Here are some of the notable changes that gyms have made to create better experiences for their members:

One of the significant changes in many gyms is the implementation of strict no-filming policies.

With the rise of social media, the trend of filming workouts became popular, but it also brought about privacy concerns and discomfort among gym-goers.

To address this, many gyms have now banned filming to ensure that all members can work out without the fear of being recorded.

This move has been widely appreciated, as it fosters a more respectful and focused environment.

An AI-generated image of an Interior of a modern gym, showcasing a variety of workout equipment like treadmills, weight machines, and free weights
An AI-generated image of an Interior of a modern gym, showcasing a variety of workout equipment like treadmills, weight machines, and free weights
In a bid to cater to diverse preferences and comfort levels, some gyms have introduced separate workout spaces for men and women.

This change aims to provide a more comfortable atmosphere, especially for those who may feel self-conscious or intimidated in a mixed-gender setting.

Women-only gyms have particularly seen a surge in popularity, offering a safe space for women to exercise freely and confidently.

The importance of cleanliness in gyms cannot be overstated, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gyms have significantly ramped up their hygiene protocols, including regular sanitisation of equipment, availability of hand sanitisers, and encouraging members to wipe down machines before and after use.

These measures not only ensure a healthier environment but also instil confidence in members about their safety.

A very neat and clean gym
A very neat and clean gym
Recognising that fitness is not a one-size-fits-all journey, many gyms now offer personalised training programs.

These programs are tailored to individual goals, fitness levels, and preferences, providing members with a more targeted and effective workout plan.

Personal trainers are often available to guide and motivate members, helping them achieve their fitness aspirations efficiently.

Modern gyms are investing heavily in state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to enhance the workout experience.

From advanced cardio machines and strength training equipment to specialised areas for functional training and group classes, these upgrades ensure that members have access to a wide range of fitness options.

High-quality equipment also reduces the risk of injury and improves overall workout efficiency.

An AI-generated image of couple listening to music while they are training in the gym
An AI-generated image of couple listening to music while they are training in the gym
Acknowledging the strong connection between physical and mental health, many gyms have expanded their services to include mental wellness support.

This can range from offering mindfulness and meditation classes to providing access to mental health professionals.

Such initiatives help members achieve a holistic approach to health and wellness, promoting overall well-being.

To accommodate the varying schedules and financial situations of their members, gyms have introduced more flexible membership options.

This includes short-term memberships, pay-as-you-go plans, and family packages. By offering a range of options, gyms make it easier for individuals to commit to a fitness routine without long-term financial burdens.

A lady training in a gym
A lady training in a gym

Inclusivity is becoming a cornerstone of the modern gym experience. Many gyms now offer a diverse array of classes that cater to different interests, fitness levels, and cultural backgrounds.

From high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and yoga to dance-based workouts and martial arts, these varied classes ensure that there is something for everyone, encouraging more people to stay active and engaged.

