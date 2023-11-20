ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways to wake up early and not feel tired

Samiah Ogunlowo

By adopting these seven strategies into your daily routine, you can make the early morning hours a time of energy, productivity, and well-being.

Waking up early doesn't have to mean waking up tired
Waking up early doesn't have to mean waking up tired [Shutterstock]

However, making the shift to waking up early can be challenging, especially if it leaves you feeling groggy.

But fear not; with the right strategies, you can become an early riser without the morning fatigue.

Here are seven practical ways to wake up early and start your day with vitality;

Set a regular bedtime and wake-up time to regulate your body's internal clock. Consistency is key; aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night. This routine helps your body anticipate sleep and wake cycles, promoting better-quality rest.

Engage in calming activities before bedtime to signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This could include reading a book, practising gentle yoga, or listening to soothing music. Steer clear of stimulating activities or screens that emit blue light, which can disrupt sleep.

Ensure your bedroom is conducive to restful sleep. Keep the room dark, quiet, and cool. Invest in comfortable bedding and a supportive mattress. Eliminate sources of noise and light that might interfere with your sleep quality.

Keep your room dark, quiet and cool
Keep your room dark, quiet and cool [ClipStock] Pulse Nigeria

Reduce your consumption of caffeine and sugary foods, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime. These substances can disrupt sleep patterns and leave you feeling tired in the morning. Opt for herbal teas or warm milk if you crave a soothing bedtime beverage.

Upon waking, drink a glass of water to rehydrate your body. Dehydration can contribute to feelings of fatigue. Hydrating in the morning kickstarts your metabolism and provides an energy boost.

Natural light exposure in the morning helps regulate your body's internal clock. Spend time outdoors or open your curtains to let sunlight into your living space. This signals to your body that it's time to wake up and be alert.

Waking up to natural light signals your body to be alert
Waking up to natural light signals your body to be alert [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
Incorporate physical activity into your morning routine. Exercise increases blood flow, releases endorphins, and enhances overall alertness. Even a brief morning walk or a quick workout can invigorate your body and mind.

Waking up early doesn't have to be synonymous with feeling tired.

By adopting these seven strategies into your daily routine, you can make the early morning hours a time of energy, productivity, and well-being.

Remember, the key is to establish healthy sleep habits and create a morning routine that aligns with your body's natural rhythms.

