7 ways to style your braids for a more formal look

Samiah Ogunlowo

Braided hairstyles have long been favoured by Nigerian women for their versatility and style.

Braids have always been a go-to choice for Nigerian women.

From everyday wear to special occasions, braids offer a myriad of possibilities for expressing your unique personality and sense of fashion.

Braids have long been celebrated for their ability to protect and nurture natural hair, but they are also a canvas for artistic expression. By experimenting with various styles and techniques, you can transform your braids into stunning works of art that complement your formal attire flawlessly.

So, whether you have box braids, cornrows, Senegalese twists, or any other type of braids, here are seven fabulous ways to style your braids for a more formal look.

Regal updo is a timeless and sophisticated style exudes elegance and demands attention
Channel your inner queen and crown yourself with a regal updo. Gather your braids into a high bun or an intricately woven braided crown. This timeless and sophisticated style exudes elegance and demands attention, making it perfect for formal occasions.

Side sweep look adds a touch of glamour and allure to your formal ensemble.
Embrace your inner diva and make a statement with a glamorous side sweep. Sweep your braids to one side and secure them with an embellished hairpin or a chic hair accessory. This asymmetrical look adds a touch of glamour and allure to your formal ensemble.

French twists is a timeless hairstyle exudes sophistication and is an excellent choice for formal events
Take your braids to new heights with a classic French twist. Gather your braids at the nape of your neck, twist them upwards, and secure them with bobby pins. This timeless hairstyle exudes sophistication and is an excellent choice for formal events that demand a polished and refined look.

Ponytail look is a sleek and polished ponytail to showcase the beauty of your braids
Opt for a sleek and polished ponytail to showcase the beauty of your braids. Gather your braids into a high or low ponytail, ensuring a smooth and sleek finish. Use a stylish hair tie or wrap a section of your braids around the base for an added touch of elegance.

Half up half down look strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and effortless charm.
For a chic and versatile look, try a half-up half-down style. Gather the front section of your braids and secure them at the crown of your head while leaving the rest of your braids cascading down your back. This style strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and effortless charm.

This is a sophisticated hairstyle that adds a touch of artistry to your formal attire.
Combine the beauty of braids with the elegance of a chignon for a truly captivating look. Twist and weave your braids into a low bun at the nape of your neck, creating an intricate and eye-catching braided chignon. This sophisticated hairstyle adds a touch of artistry to your formal attire.

Let your accessory be the shining star that completes your formal braided ensemble.
Enhance your formal braided look with a statement accessory. Embellish your braids with a sparkling hairpin, a delicate headband, or a vibrant floral clip to elevate your style and make a lasting impression. Let your accessory be the shining star that completes your formal braided ensemble.

Your braids are not just a means of protective styling; they are an avenue for self-expression and artistry. With these seven stunning ways to style your braids for a more formal look, you have the power to transform your hairstyle into a statement of elegance and grace.

Embrace the versatility of braids and let your creativity shine through as you experiment with these captivating styles. Whether you opt for a regal updo, a glamorous side sweep, or a classic French twist, your braids will exude sophistication and leave a lasting impression on any formal occasion.

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

