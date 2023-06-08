7 ways to style your braids for a more formal look

From everyday wear to special occasions, braids offer a myriad of possibilities for expressing your unique personality and sense of fashion.

Braids have long been celebrated for their ability to protect and nurture natural hair, but they are also a canvas for artistic expression. By experimenting with various styles and techniques, you can transform your braids into stunning works of art that complement your formal attire flawlessly.

So, whether you have box braids, cornrows, Senegalese twists, or any other type of braids, here are seven fabulous ways to style your braids for a more formal look.

1) The Regal updo

Pulse Nigeria

Channel your inner queen and crown yourself with a regal updo. Gather your braids into a high bun or an intricately woven braided crown. This timeless and sophisticated style exudes elegance and demands attention, making it perfect for formal occasions.

2) The Glamorous side sweep

Pulse Nigeria

Embrace your inner diva and make a statement with a glamorous side sweep. Sweep your braids to one side and secure them with an embellished hairpin or a chic hair accessory. This asymmetrical look adds a touch of glamour and allure to your formal ensemble.

3) The Classic french twist

Pulse Nigeria

Take your braids to new heights with a classic French twist. Gather your braids at the nape of your neck, twist them upwards, and secure them with bobby pins. This timeless hairstyle exudes sophistication and is an excellent choice for formal events that demand a polished and refined look.

4) The Sleek ponytail

Pulse Nigeria

Opt for a sleek and polished ponytail to showcase the beauty of your braids. Gather your braids into a high or low ponytail, ensuring a smooth and sleek finish. Use a stylish hair tie or wrap a section of your braids around the base for an added touch of elegance.

5) The Half-up half-down elegance

Pulse Nigeria

For a chic and versatile look, try a half-up half-down style. Gather the front section of your braids and secure them at the crown of your head while leaving the rest of your braids cascading down your back. This style strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and effortless charm.

6) The Braided chignon

Pulse Nigeria

Combine the beauty of braids with the elegance of a chignon for a truly captivating look. Twist and weave your braids into a low bun at the nape of your neck, creating an intricate and eye-catching braided chignon. This sophisticated hairstyle adds a touch of artistry to your formal attire.

7) The Statement accessory

Pulse Nigeria

Enhance your formal braided look with a statement accessory. Embellish your braids with a sparkling hairpin, a delicate headband, or a vibrant floral clip to elevate your style and make a lasting impression. Let your accessory be the shining star that completes your formal braided ensemble.

Your braids are not just a means of protective styling; they are an avenue for self-expression and artistry. With these seven stunning ways to style your braids for a more formal look, you have the power to transform your hairstyle into a statement of elegance and grace.