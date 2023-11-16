ADVERTISEMENT
7 things to avoid as a classy lady

Samiah Ogunlowo

Elegance is not about being noticed, it's about being remembered.

A classy lady shapes an identity that transcends trends [Bella Naija]
A classy lady shapes an identity that transcends trends [Bella Naija]

Being a classy lady isn't just about what you wear; it reflects your demeanour, actions, and choices.

To embody grace and sophistication, here are seven things every classy lady should steer clear of;

While trends can be fun, a classy lady understands the importance of timeless style. Instead of chasing every fleeting fashion wave, focus on building a wardrobe that reflects your personal taste and stands the test of time.

Politeness and good manners never go out of style. A classy lady knows the impact of a genuine 'please' and 'thank you.' By treating everyone with respect, she elevates the atmosphere around her.

Classy women avoid unnecessary drama and negative energy. Instead of airing grievances in public, they address issues privately and maintain a positive demeanour. Graceful composure in challenging situations is the hallmark of a truly classy lady.

A sophisticated woman values emotional intelligence. Understanding and managing emotions, both hers and others', contributes to effective communication and successful relationships. This self-awareness is a key component of genuine class.

While appreciating fine things is natural, a classy lady knows true wealth is found in experiences, relationships, and personal growth. She values substance over superficiality, recognising that material possessions don't define her.

Self-respect is the cornerstone of class. It reflects in the way a woman carries herself, from her posture to her choices. A classy lady sets boundaries, takes care of her physical and mental well-being, and exudes confidence born out of self-love.

Classiness goes hand in hand with intellectual curiosity. A truly classy lady never stops learning. Whether it's reading literature, exploring art, or staying informed about the world, she nurtures her mind, recognising that knowledge enhances her sophistication.

Embracing elegance and class is a choice that sets a woman apart. [Pinterest]
Embracing elegance and class is a choice that sets a woman apart. [Pinterest]

In a world that often glorifies the loud and ostentatious, embracing elegance and class is a choice that sets a woman apart.

By avoiding these pitfalls, a classy lady shapes an identity that transcends trends and withstands the test of time.

As Coco Chanel aptly said, "Elegance is refusal." Embrace the beauty of simplicity and let your class shine through in every aspect of your life.

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

