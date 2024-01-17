7 dangers in using turmeric and why you might need to stop

Its anti-inflammatory effects can ease pain from arthritis, muscle soreness, and chronic inflammatory conditions. Curcumin's antioxidant properties found in turmeric may also improve heart health by lowering cholesterol and reducing heart disease risk.

Its potential benefits extend to blood sugar control, diabetes management, wound healing, and skin health.

But there are some risks:

Digestive problems

Excessive consumption of turmeric may result in heartburn, nausea, diarrhoea, and an upset stomach.

Lead chromate contamination

It has been discovered that some turmeric goods, especially those sold in South Asia, have been tampered with to give them a brighter yellow hue. Lead poisoning may result from this, particularly in young children. When purchasing turmeric, always look for reliable suppliers and be mindful of the possibility of contamination.

Increased risk of bleeding

Because turmeric thins the blood, consuming too much of it may make bleeding more likely, especially in those who are using blood thinners or have bleeding problems.

Medication interaction

Certain medications, including blood thinners, diabetic medications, and chemotherapy therapies, may have interactions with turmeric. If you take medicine, you must speak with your doctor before using turmeric pills.

Gallstones

People with gallstones should be cautious about consuming turmeric, as it can potentially worsen their symptoms.

Iron deficiency

People with iron deficiency should exercise caution since turmeric may hinder their body's ability to absorb iron.

Kidney stones

For those who are vulnerable, the oxalates found in turmeric might lead to the development of kidney stones.

Women who are pregnant or nursing babies should avoid using turmeric supplements because there is no information on the safety.